What Is Kayla Harrison’s Net Worth in 2025? Career Earnings, Payouts, Sponsors & More

Boasting an impressive 18-1 record, Kayla Harrison is gearing up to challenge Julianna Peña for the bantamweight title at UFC 316. Dana White’s bold move to reignite the spark in the women’s division, Harrison has remained undefeated in her UFC run and might be on the fastest path to a title shot in promotional history. With eyes set on becoming the new face of women’s MMA, Harrison is ready to make a statement against Peña.

As Harrison and Peña gear up for their highly anticipated showdown, the MMA community is buzzing with curiosity about the pay structure of the former Olympic gold medalist in the UFC. Ahead of her bantamweight title clash, let’s take a closer look at Kayla Harrison’s net worth and how much she earns per fight.

Kayla Harrison’s 2025 net worth and endorsements

Kayla Harrison’s story reads like a script straight out of a Hollywood director’s playbook. From being abused by her former coach at just 13 years old to becoming an Olympian and winning a gold medal in Judo, Harrison has accomplished it all despite facing immense adversity. Being the former Olympic gold medalist as well as a former two-time PFL champion, Kayla Harrison has earned a chunk from her MMA career.

As of 2025, Harrison’s estimated net worth is between $1 million and $1.5 million. She is endorsed by several companies, including Fuji Sports, Celsius Energy, Venum, Throne Health, Monster Energy, and many more. In addition to that, she sells her own merchandise as well.

Harrison spends a chunk of her income on charities as well. She heads the Fearless Foundation, dedicated to combating child sexual abuse. Well, now that we know about her net worth, let us have a look at her payouts.

How much does Kayla Harrison earn? UFC payouts & more

In the UFC, a fighter’s earnings depend on various factors such as star power, performance, and how close they are to a title shot. However, Kayla Harrison is a different case. She entered the UFC as a well-established star, having already made a name for herself as a former PFL champion and Olympic gold medalist. As a result, Dana White had to loosen his pockets to bring her into the promotion.

Kayla Harrison made her UFC debut against Holly Holm at UFC 300. For her victory over Holm, Harrison earned a total payout of $150,000. In her next bout against Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307, she received a total payout of $170,000. For her fight against Julianna Pena at UFC 316, it is estimated that she will be earning somewhere around $250,000 as her confirmed payout.

Her net worth might see a significant boost after her fight with Julianna Peña, so that’s something to keep an eye on. Regardless, what are your thoughts on Kayla Harrison as a fighter? Share your opinions in the comments below!