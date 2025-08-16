What Is Khamzat Chimaev’s Net Worth in 2025? Career Earnings, Endorsements & More

Being one of the most feared contenders in the UFC middleweight division isn’t a matter of luck; it’s about dominance. Khamzat Chimaev has dominated his opponents with a combination of relentless grappling and deadly finishing power. His rapid ascension from UFC newbie in 2020 to headlining pay-per-views in just a few years proves how quickly ‘Borz’ has transformed raw skill into stardom.

With UFC 319 scheduled for August 16, 2025, Chimaev will face middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis in Chicago. Both fighters are 31 years old, undefeated in the organization, and at the height of their abilities. But beyond the cage, fans want to know: how much money has Khamzat Chimaev made from his meteoric rise? What does his financial empire look like now?

How rich is Khamzat Chimaev? 2025 net worth & sponsorships/endorsements

Khamzat Chimaev’s net worth is estimated to be somewhere between $3 million and $4 million as of 2025. That is an impressive amount for a fighter who has only been in the UFC for five years. Much of it comes from his fight purses, but ‘Borz’ has wisely increased his earnings outside of the Octagon with sponsorships, lifestyle deals, and even long-term investing initiatives.

His brand partnerships reflect both his fighting spirit and his own flair. The 31-year-old is endorsed by Smilodox, a fitness clothing company; Superz Budapest, a perfume brand; YOFLEET, a car rental service; Pain Pen, which focuses on pain management; and Dragon Energy, a combat sports-friendly energy drink. These collaborations not only increase his net worth but also help to promote his personal brand as a global athlete.

via Imago April 9, 2022, Jacksonville, Florida, Jacksonville, FL, United States: JACKSONVILLE, FL – APRIL 9: Khamzat Chimaev celebrates his victory over Gilbert Burns in their Welterweight fight during the UFC 273 event at Vystar Memorial Arena on April 9, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida, United States. Jacksonville, Florida United States – ZUMAp175 20220409_zsa_p175_152 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Chimaev has also made strategic investments, like placing his Gilbert Burns fight bonus into Blockasset, a blockchain-based sports investment platform, and signing a 10-year contract with Royaltiz, which allows fans to invest directly in his career. Furthermore, ‘Borz’ owns high-end vehicles, including a Cadillac Escalade, Mercedes AMG G63, and Ferrari California, and has been involved in philanthropic work, particularly in his native Chechnya, which contributes to his reputation as more than just a fighter.

How much has Khamzat Chimaev earned? UFC payout history

When Chimaev made his UFC debut in 2020, his fight purses were modest but full of potential. His first win over John Phillips netted him $86,000, and just ten days later, he earned $115,000 for defeating Rhys McKee. Early fights against Gerald Meerschaert and Li Jingliang kept him in the $150,000-$200,000 bracket, bolstered by some really consistent $50,000 performance bonuses.

The true breakthrough came at UFC 279 against Kevin Holland, when ‘Borz’ earned just over $1 million, his first seven-figure payday. But his biggest payday came at UFC 294 against Kamaru Usman, where he received around $2.36 million in total, including base pay, win bonus, performance incentives, and PPV shares. That bout was the tipping moment that catapulted ‘Borz’ from prospect to headliner, earning superstar money.

Most recently, his impressive first-round submission win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 earned him around $1.05 million, cementing his place among the UFC’s top earners. Chimaev’s total career earnings are believed to be between $3.6 million and $4.3 million, excluding outside sponsorships. With UFC 319 approaching, those figures might rise even more if he wins the belt against Dricus Du Plessis and, with it, pay-per-view points as champion.