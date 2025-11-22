What Is Layla Machado Garry’s Estimated Net Worth? TV Presenter Career, Earnings & Income

As Ian Garry gears up for his showdown against former champion Belal Muhammad at UFC Qatar, attention has once again drifted to someone who has spent just as much time in the spotlight, his wife, Layla Machado Garry. While Garry brings a 16–1 record and rising star power to the cage, Layla brings something different: decades of work across television, sports broadcasting, red carpets, and global events.

And it’s that long résumé that has fans asking a simple question: what is Layla Machado Garry actually worth financially? With her hosting credits ranging from the Olympic Opening Ceremony to FIFA’s biggest nights, her income doesn’t come from being a fighter’s wife, it comes from a career she built long before the MMA world learned her name!

Layla Machado Garry’s Net Worth 2025: Television Presenter & Broadcasting Income

While the public often focuses on her age gap with Ian Garry, Layla Machado’s career, and her bank account, tell a much bigger story. Back in 2023, her net worth was estimated at around $1 million. By the end of 2025, her earnings trajectory suggests she sits somewhere between $1–2 million, possibly higher depending on sponsorships, presenting contracts, and digital content revenue.

She has kept the exact numbers private, but her body of work paints a clear financial picture. Layla has been a television presenter, broadcaster, voice-over artist, and content creator, holding roles that often pay into the high six-figure range annually, especially for global events like the FIFA Awards or Red Bull World Finals.

Her earlier acting career also contributed to her income, and her major breakthrough came through the TV series, City Lights and later, the feature film, Echoes of the Past. She was also involved in several musical projects.

This even got her several accolades, like the Best Actress at the Young Artist Awards 2018, the Best Supporting Actress nomination at the National Film Awards 2021, and the MTV Music Award for Best New Artist in 2020. Needless to say, Layla Machado Garry has become a force to be reckoned with in the TV industry.

Layla Machado Garry Career Highlights: Olympic Narrator, FIFA, UFC Coverage

Layla Machado Garry’s career reads like a highlight reel across the entertainment and sports worlds. Starting at age six in a Fairy Liquid commercial, she attended the Sylvia Young Theatre School, setting the foundation for a life in front of the camera. From there, her résumé only grew. She worked with Cage Warriors on BT Sports, The Munch Box, UFC Connected, Fives World Finals on Red Bull TV, Extreme E, and The Adidas World Cup Show, The Dugout.

On top of that, she’s quite famous on social media as a content creator. With 141K followers on Instagram, she’s nothing short of a sensation. Do you remember the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics? Well, Machado Garry was the voice behind the event. Even the world of FIFA and UEFA was graced by her works. She hosted The Best FIFA Football Awards with 900 million viewers listening to her, and another 1.5 billion impressions from the Brazil World Cup.

Layla Machado Garry is also an author who wrote the book, ‘How to be a WAG’. But this attracted quite some criticism from the netizens. Weighing in on that, she once said, “We were creating this hilarious satire look at wives and girlfriends in football, that’s what WAG stands for. It’s got nothing to do with age and I wasn’t 40 then was I? If you want to call me an author for that, sweet. I think it was more of a light-hearted podcast, but I was well ahead of my time.”

And as Garry prepares for Belal Muhammad at UFC Qatar, Layla continues standing beside him, not as someone living in his shadow, but as a self-made presenter with a résumé that spans the world.