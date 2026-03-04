What Is Long Xiao’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

While many UFC fans are talking about Long Xiao’s next matchup against a former champion, MMA fans are curious about the fighter’s background, roots, and heritage. And before he steps into the Octagon, it’s worth exploring the history that shaped him. The 27-year-old Road to UFC standout has managed to slam the promotion’s door open and break into the bantamweight division. Although we have yet to see him fight at his full potential, the young 135 lbs fighter has shown promise.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Currently, Xiao’s run in Dana White’s promotion is going a little underwhelming, as he has lost 2 out of 3 fights. But that didn’t stop the UFC from pairing him against a literal former champion for his next bout. Yes, the former One Championship fighter is all set to face ex-135 lbs champion Cody Garbrandt at UFC 326, and that victory could literally propel him into stardom. So, before Xiao lights up the Octagon this weekend, let’s take a look at what stories his background tells us.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where is Long Xiao from and What is Long Xiao’s Nationality?

For fans curious about his nationality, Long Xiao is from China. He was born in Hunan province but fights out of Shanghai, representing the country in the Octagon as well. However, since the Chinese fighter competes in an American promotion, a natural question arises: Does he train in the USA? The answer is no.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many fans might assume that Chinese talents like Xiao would follow the path of his compatriot Song Yadong and join a top American team. Instead, the 27-year-old decided to stay with his regional team, Shanxi Xindu Martial Arts Club in China, essentially following the former 115 lbs champ, Zhang Weili’s path (Black Tiger Fight Club) while competing under Dana White’s banner.

Now that we’ve familiarized ourselves with Long Xiao’s nationality, let’s explore his ethnicity as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

What is Long Xiao’s ethnicity?

When it comes to ethnicity, Long Xiao’s roots remain closely tied to his national identity. According to fightomic.com, the bantamweight standout’s biological details are anchored in Hunan province, where he was born. For the unversed, the UFC fighter also began training in MMA in the same area before joining his team in Shanghai. But interestingly, Xiao’s roots go even deeper.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the 135 lbs slugger hails from Hunan province, his family background actually traces back to Anhui province, China. There, his ancestors were part of a county named ‘Xiao.’ According to Wikipedia, the locals adopted the region’s name as their surname following certain developments during the reign of Emperor Wu of Han.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 肖龙 (@xiaolong4730) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, that seems to cover most of the important things related to Long Xiao’s ethnicity. But what about his religion? Let’s try to uncover that next.

Is Long Xiao Christian?

During his run as a pro MMA fighter, Xiao has not revealed details about his religious beliefs. Even his social media does not indicate that he follows any major religion. This could suggest that the Chinese bantamweight does not adhere to any particular faith. At the same time, the possibility remains that he practices folk religion or Buddhism, which are common in China.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, now that we know most of the details about Long Xiao’s background, the question remains: Will he deliver an amazing performance against Cody Garbrandt at UFC 326 and attract more attention? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.