What Is Mackenzie Dern’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026?

Mackenzie Dern has built a reputation through elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu skills and a fearless UFC fighting style. Her journey from grappling competitions to becoming one of the top names in women’s MMA shows years of dedication, setbacks, and comebacks. The Arizona-born fighter continues to grow her legacy, so let’s take a look at what her income looks like.

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What is Mackenzie Dern’s net worth?

Mackenzie Dern’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million as of 2026. Most of her income has come from her professional mixed martial arts career, UFC fight purses, performance bonuses, and sponsorship deals.

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Her estimated career earnings from MMA fights are around $900,000, with additional income coming from brand partnerships and personal ventures. Unlike major UFC champions who earn millions per fight, Dern’s earnings reflect her position as a highly ranked contender building long-term value.

Her popularity, grappling background, and consistent UFC appearances have helped her create financial opportunities beyond fight-night payments.

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Mackenzie Dern’s contract

Mackenzie Dern currently competes under the UFC banner and has remained one of the promotion’s notable strawweight fighters. Her exact UFC contract terms are not publicly disclosed, including the number of fights remaining or guaranteed purse structure.

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Based on publicly reported fight payments, he generally earns a guaranteed purse before bonuses. Her recent UFC payouts have shown a pattern of base salary combined with win bonuses, performance awards, and sponsorship-related income.

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Over the past five years, Dern has increased her value through main events, ranked fights, and championship-level competition. Her victories over ranked opponents and consistent fan interest could place her in a stronger negotiating position for future UFC contracts.

With her grappling reputation, championship experience, and growing profile, her future earnings potential remains connected to fight success, title opportunities, and commercial partnerships.

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Mackenzie Dern’s salary

Mackenzie Dern’s average guaranteed UFC salary is estimated at around $70,000 per fight, excluding bonuses and sponsorship income. Her total fight-night earnings can increase significantly when she receives win bonuses, Performance of the Night awards, or Fight of the Night bonuses.

Her salary depends on the importance of the matchup, opponent ranking, event placement, and contractual terms. Below are some publicly reported earnings from recent UFC appearances.

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Team Year Salary Bonuses UFC 273 2022 $60,000 guaranteed $5,000 sponsorship income UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Rodriguez 2021 $70,000 guaranteed $50,000 bonus + $6,000 sponsorship UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland 2021 $54,000 guaranteed $54,000 win bonus + $50,000 bonus UFC 256 2020 $52,000 guaranteed $52,000 win bonus UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley 2020 $50,000 guaranteed $50,000 win bonus + $50,000 bonus UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns 2020 $33,000 guaranteed $33,000 win bonus + $50,000 bonus

Dern’s earnings have grown as she moved from prospect status into a ranked UFC contender.

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Mackenzie Dern’s career earnings

Mackenzie Dern’s total MMA career earnings are estimated at approximately $900,000 USD from professional fights alone. This figure includes guaranteed purses, reported win bonuses, and performance-related payments collected throughout her UFC career.

Her overall income is higher when sponsorship agreements, endorsements, and other commercial opportunities are included. As her profile increased through UFC main events and ranked matchups, Dern became more valuable both as an athlete and a public figure.

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Mackenzie Dern’s professional career

Mackenzie Dern entered professional MMA in 2016 after dominating the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu scene. Before becoming a UFC fighter, she built an impressive grappling resume, becoming a top-ranked competitor with multiple world championship victories.

She made her professional MMA debut with Legacy Fighting Alliance, defeating Kenia Rosas by unanimous decision. Dern continued her unbeaten start by winning four straight fights before joining Invicta FC and eventually earning a UFC opportunity.

Her UFC debut came at UFC 222 against Ashley Yoder, where she secured a split decision victory. After facing her first professional loss against Amanda Ribas, Dern rebuilt momentum with impressive submission wins and strong performances.

Over the years, she earned multiple UFC bonuses, including Performance of the Night awards and Fight of the Night honors. Her elite submission ability remains her biggest weapon, with several victories coming through high-level grappling techniques.

In 2025, Dern reached another major milestone by winning the UFC women’s strawweight championship against Virna Jandiroba. The victory marked the biggest achievement of her MMA career and cemented her place among the division’s elite fighters.

Mackenzie Dern’s brand endorsements

Mackenzie Dern has developed several sponsorship partnerships through her success in MMA and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Her athletic image, approachable personality, and international fanbase have helped her attract brands connected with fitness, combat sports, and lifestyle products.

Brand Partnership Details War Tribe Gear Combat sports and training equipment partnership Zebra Athletics Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and martial arts apparel partnership Damage Control Fitness and performance-related partnership MyProtein Sports nutrition partnership Dopamine Lifestyle and wellness partnership Hayabusa Combat sports equipment partnership KillCliff Fitness recovery and energy partnership Betmotion Promotional partnership

Dern’s sponsorship portfolio reflects her position as both a fighter and a recognizable personality in combat sports. Her connection with martial arts fans gives brands access to a dedicated global audience.

Mackenzie Dern’s career represents a mix of elite grappling ability, UFC success, and personal resilience. From winning world-level Jiu-Jitsu titles to becoming a UFC champion, she has built her reputation through skill and determination.