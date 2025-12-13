Manel Kape Net Worth 2025: UFC Fight Purses, Earnings & Financial Success

Manel Kape has never been the kind of fighter who blends quietly into a division. Whether he’s trading shots, trading words, or trading places in the rankings, now sitting at #6 in the UFC flyweight division, the Angolan-Portuguese star ensures the spotlight follows him. And with his long-awaited clash against Brandon Royval set for UFC Vegas 112, fans have begun looking past his highlight reels and turning toward his bank statements.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Every flying knee, every staredown, and every post-fight celebration leads to the same question: How much has “Starboy” actually earned from all this? And what did those wild nights at UFC 293 and UFC 304 do for his financial climb? To map out that journey, let’s start with the big picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Manel Kape’s estimated net worth in 2025?

As of June 2025, Manel Kape’s net worth was estimated at around $250,000. While this figure may not be precise, it accounts for his earnings from UFC fights, sponsorships, and endorsement deals. Given Kape’s rising popularity and growing profile, his net worth is expected to increase significantly in the coming years.

One of his most lucrative paydays came after his fight at UFC 293 on September 10, 2023. In that bout, Kape earned a total of $151,000, which included a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus. With his impressive performances and ever-expanding fanbase, it’s clear that Kape’s financial future is on an upward trajectory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musa موسى (@manelkape) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to his fight purses, Manel Kape has secured many lucrative sponsorship deals. One of his most notable partnerships is with Equip Your Gym, which he regularly promotes through his social media channels. While the exact financial details of this endorsement remain undisclosed, it’s clear that such partnerships play a significant role in boosting his overall income. Next, let’s break down the fight nights that thickened his wallet the most.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Manel Kape’s biggest payouts at UFC 293 and UFC 304 fights

Manel Kape’s exact career earnings remain largely undisclosed, as many of his UFC and previous MMA payouts are not publicly available. However, his recent fight purses provide some insight into his earnings.

At UFC 293, Kape faced Felipe dos Santos and secured a dominant victory via unanimous decision. For this impressive win, Kape earned a total of $151,000, which included a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus. His total earnings came from a combination of his base salary, win bonus, and sponsorship payouts.

In his next bout at UFC 304, Kape squared off against Muhammad Mokaev. Although the fight received mixed reviews and was often described as ‘boring’ by fans, Kape still walked away with a respectable $90,000, showcasing his continued financial success even in challenging matchups.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, for UFC Tampa, Manel Kape was estimated to earn around $140,000. In that bout, he secured a thrilling 3rd-round TKO victory over Bruno Gustavo da Silva. What do you think, does “Starboy” have another breakout performance (and payday) waiting for him next?