What Is Marlon Vera’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026

What comes to mind when the name Marlon Vera comes up? It’s surely the Ecuadorian’s devastating knockouts, sending opponents to the shadow realm inside the UFC. But there’s definitely much more to his identity. Just like ‘Chito’s UFC highlights, fans have been equally interested in knowing about his lifestyle and how much net worth Vera has acquired after clashing inside the cage for so long.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On February 28th, ‘Chito’ Vera is all set to make his comeback. He’s going to face David Martinez at the UFC Fight Night: Mexico City co-main event, and fans are expecting fireworks. As we know, the 33-year-old veteran likes to stand and bang, so the matchup against the Mexican at Arena CDMX is looking like a recipe for violence. However, before Vera steps out this weekend to entertain the crowd, let’s get to know him a little more personally and take a look at his net worth, UFC earnings, sponsorships, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Marlon Vera’s Net Worth?

According to multiple sources, Vera’s net worth reportedly stands at $3–4 million as of 2026. For a 135 lbs fighter who hasn’t been a champion yet, that amount is definitely striking. That said, the Ecuadorian has been fighting in Dana White’s promotion for more than a decade, and that represents the total worth of his years of hard work inside the UFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, it’s true that ‘Chito’s net worth is the result of multiple wealth streams. But it won’t be a stretch to say that a lion’s share of his fortune came from the grueling showdowns inside the cage. So, let’s check out how the bantamweight standout’s UFC career actually helped him build that wealth.

Marlon Vera’s Career Earnings

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

For the fans, Vera’s wealth has now become a talking point. But he went through an entire journey of pain, sweat, and violent showdowns to reach that point. Reportedly, ‘Chito’ earned over $1.9 million only through his fights in the Octagon, which contributed a large part to his career earnings in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Honestly, the 135 lbs fighter’s payouts have mostly remained under wraps, as neither Vera nor the UFC has officially reported them. But through some sources, we can estimate how much he earned. For his last fight against Aiemann Zahabi at UFC Vancouver, ‘Chito’ reportedly earned between $185,000 and $250,000, which seems to be the consistent payout range for his recent fights. Even so, the UFC also reportedly paid him $100,000 for fighting Figueiredo in Abu Dhabi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago March 25, 2023, San Antonio, Texas, San Antonio, Texas, USA: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – MARCH 25: Marlon Vera prepares to fight Cory Sandhagen in their Bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at AT&T Center on March 25, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas, USA. San Antonio, Texas USA – ZUMAp175 20230325_zsa_p175_338 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Other than that, Vera also has six post-fight bonuses under the previous broadcasting era, tying with Rob Font in the bantamweight division. That means the Ecuadorian powerhouse earned $300,000 in bonuses alone in the UFC, which is definitely massive. As we get familiar with ‘Chito’s payouts, let’s take a peek into how his career trajectory has been going in Dana White’s promotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Look at Marlon Vera’s Professional Career

At the present UFC bantamweight roster, Marlon Vera is definitely one of the popular fighters fans love to watch. The 33-year-old has been fighting in the promotion for 12 years, and other than his fights, people also became fans of ‘Chito’s laid-back personality. But in terms of career, the Manabí native definitely went through some ups and downs.

Unlike popular perception, Vera had a slow start after appearing on The Ultimate Fighter. He ended up losing a couple of fights at the beginning of his career, but quickly picked up the pace and went on multiple win streaks, which include a legendary four-fight run where he defeated some of the greats of the game, like Frankie Edgar, Rob Font, and Dominick Cruz.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, after those glory days at 135 lbs, dark clouds loomed over Vera’s performances. After losing to Sean O’Malley in a championship rematch at UFC 299, the Ecuadorian dropped two fights in a row, which put his overall losing streak at three. Well, it’s not the first time ‘Chito’ has seen consecutive losses. Still, he has faced them at a time when contenders are heating up, and the competition is high in the bantamweight division.

Now, it remains to be seen whether he bounces back at UFC Mexico against David Martinez. But the result of that fight might not have much effect on Vera’s endorsements.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are the brands endorsed by Marlon Vera?

To attract meaningful sponsors, UFC fighters often need to reach championship status. Not for Marlon Vera, who most probably has way more endorsements than a fighter could only dream of. Also, they aren’t just small brands. The 135 lbs fighter has worked with some big enterprises so far.

For instance, ‘Chito’ has served as a brand ambassador for Arroyo Tires, a tire brand. Then, he’s also associated with one of the most popular energy drink brands, Monster Energy, which sponsors other UFC fighters as well. But recently, he also partnered with a luxury Italian clothing brand, adding another massive company to his portfolio. Still, all of them might take a backseat when it comes to Vera’s biggest collaboration.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marlon Chito Vera 🇪🇨 (@chitoveraufc) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

A few years ago, the former UFC title challenger did a campaign with Pepsi on his home turf, Ecuador, which is regarded as the biggest brand work he has done. Moreover, the promotion’s compliance pay also boosted his earnings as well. So, as we can see, Marlon Vera is, in fact, a wealthy individual. Where does he actually spend his money? Cars, maybe?

What cars does Marlon Vera own?

Out of many options, Marlon Vera likes to spend money on his favorite rides. And no, he’s not a fan of modern, futuristic vehicles. It turns out ‘Chito’ is a fan of old school cars. And if you’re wondering how far that love can go, Vera actually sold one of his expensive BMW M5 sport models to purchase a vintage car.

“I sold my M5 Competition so I can get more old school cars,” ‘Chito’ said on the JAXXON podcast. “I like old cars, man. I don’t give a f— about new s—,” he added.

Now, that we know the details around Marlon Vera’s finances, do you think he would look to get a boost by scoring a Performance of the Night bonus at the UFC Mexico event? Let us know in the comments section below.