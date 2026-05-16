What is Mike Perry’s Net Worth in 2026? Career Earnings, Endorsements, and More

Mike “Platinum” Perry is one of the most entertaining and wild personalities in all the combat sports. Known for his reckless, high-energy fighting style and loud personality, the Michigan native first built his fame by throwing hands in the UFC. However, it was his shocking move to bare-knuckle boxing that truly turned him into a global combat sports star and completely changed his financial life.

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What is Mike Perry’s net worth?

As of early 2026, Mike Perry’s net worth is estimated to be between $2.5 million and $4 million . While some older online sports databases still estimate his net worth at around $1 million, his massive success over the last couple of years has significantly increased his overall wealth.

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The largest chunk of his net worth comes from his fighting contracts, especially after he walked away from regular MMA to box without gloves. Instead of taking a steady paycheck from standard leagues, Perry gambled on himself and became the biggest drawing card in his new sport. He also brings in steady money through special appearance fees, personal merchandise sales, and partnerships with wellness brands.

Mike Perry’s career earnings

Throughout his athletic journey, the 34-year-old’s paychecks have gone through a massive transformation. During his five-year run in the UFC, his earnings were steady but fairly low compared to his popularity, pulling in a total of around $1.3 million across 15 fights.

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Everything changed when he made the leap to the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) in 2022. He became a massive pay-per-view attraction, eventually signing a huge multi-fight deal worth a guaranteed $8 million . Today, he makes more money in a single night of boxing than he did during his entire time in the octagon.

Event Year Estimated Base Salary Extra Fight Bonuses Total Documented Earnings UFC Fight Night 108 (vs. Jake Ellenberger) 2017 $45,000 $50,000 $95,000 UFC Fight Night 150 (vs. Alex Oliveira) 2019 $55,000 $50,000 $105,000 UFC Fight Night 156 (vs. Vicente Luque) 2019 $65,000 $50,000 $115,000 BKFC: KnuckleMania 2 (vs. Julian Lane) 2022 $200,000 — $200,000 BKFC 41 (vs. Luke Rockhold) 2023 $250,000 — $250,000 BKFC 56 (vs. Eddie Alvarez) 2023 $1,100,000 — $1,100,000 BKFC Super Fight (vs. Jeremy Stephens) 2025 $1,500,000 $50,000 $1,550,000

All values are mentioned in USD terms. It is important to note that these official numbers do not include his massive, undisclosed payouts from pay-per-view revenue shares or his huge crossover boxing match against social media star Jake Paul, which generated millions more for his bank account.

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A look at Mike Perry’s professional career

Mike Perry was born on September 15, 1991, in Flint, Michigan. He had a very difficult childhood, moving constantly between Michigan and Florida while dealing with money problems and bullying. As a teenager, he fell into legal trouble and even spent a year in jail at age 19, an experience that finally forced him to turn his life around and focus entirely on combat training.

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He made his professional debut in 2014, dominating the regional Florida scene before getting called up to the UFC in 2016. Right away, he caught the attention of fans by knocking out Hyun Gyu Lim in his debut. Over the next few years, Perry became a cult hero for his legendary toughness and crazy brawls. He won post-fight performance bonuses for his wild wars against guys like Alex Oliveira and Vicente Luque, eventually finishing his UFC run in 2021 with a 14-8 total MMA record.

After leaving the octagon, Perry made the bold choice to jump into bare-knuckle boxing, a move that completely revived his career. His ultra-aggressive style was a perfect fit for the sport. He went on a legendary undefeated streak, destroying former world champions like Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez. By late 2025, he defended his special “King of Violence” title with a brutal TKO win over veteran Jeremy Stephens, cementing his status as the undisputed face of modern bare-knuckle fighting.

A look at Mike Perry’s brand endorsements

Given his wild public image and unfiltered personality, mainstream corporate brands were sometimes hesitant to work with Mike Perry. However, he used his unique platform to partner with companies that fit his raw, authentic lifestyle.

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He has been very smart about picking sponsors in the fitness, lifestyle, and combat gear industries. Instead of standard sportswear, he focuses on brands that cater directly to hardcore combat fans.

Sponsor Brand Industry Category Year Signed Bare Knuckle Apparel Sports Clothing 2022 King Kong Supplement Co. Fitness & Health 2023 YoungLA Clothing 2024 Bucked Up Energy Drink 2025

Mike Perry’s real estate and cars

Mike Perry loves to enjoy the fruits of his labor, spending his multi-million dollar fight earnings on a very comfortable lifestyle for his family in Florida. He likes powerful, heavy-duty vehicles that match his tough persona on the court.

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He owns a Tesla Model X Plaid and a G63 AMG. When it comes to real estate, Perry owns a beautiful luxury home in a gated community in Florida.

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Mike Perry’s financial success is an amazing story of reinvention. By walking away from the UFC and taking a massive risk on bare-knuckle boxing, he turned his career around and built a multi-million dollar fortune.