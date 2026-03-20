What Is Movsar Evloev’s Net Worth in 2026? Career Earnings, Endorsements, and Biggest Payouts

Movsar Evloev enters UFC London in 2026 as one of the top contenders in the featherweight division, facing Lerone Murphy in a battle that might determine the next title challenger. Since the undefeated 19-0 Russian is a sure favorite to win the fight, it shouldn’t be a surprise that many are curious to know about the fighter as his stock rises, especially his net worth and how much the unbeaten contender has earned thus far. So, let’s find out!

What is Movsar Evloev’s net worth?

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As of 2026, Movsar Evloev’s net worth is estimated between $1 million and $2. This amount mostly comes from his UFC fight purses, pay-per-view cuts, win bonuses, sponsorship deals, and performance incentives.

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While the Russian is not currently among the highest-paid fighters in the promotion, his steady rise through the ranks to become the #1-ranked fighter in the featherweight division has greatly enhanced his earnings in recent years.

Fighters who remain unbeaten often receive better contracts, bigger show money, and more opportunities on main cards. The 32-year-old fits that description perfectly. His meticulous, disciplined fighting approach may not always result in bonuses, but it keeps him winning, and winning usually means more money and a boost in net worth.

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2023 ~$400,000 2024 ~$700,000 2026 $1M – $2M

If he fights for the title soon, his net worth will surely rise even further because championship fights on numbered events are far more lucrative than regular bouts or even Fight Night headliners.

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Movsar Evloev’s career earnings

Movsar Evloev’s UFC salary substantially contributes to his net worth. Fighters’ earnings include base salary, win bonuses, sponsor pay, and, on occasion, performance incentives. Because Movsar Evloev continues to win, his payouts have only gone higher.

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One of his most lucrative paydays was at UFC 310, when he defeated Aljamain Sterling by unanimous decision. For that fight, the estimated payout was $85,000 to show, $85,000 as a win bonus, and $6,000 in sponsor pay, bringing his total earnings for the night to nearly $181,000.

That victory also sent him to the top of the featherweight rankings and earned him one of the largest purses of his career.

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His UFC 297 bout, earlier that year, was equally important, as Movsar Evloev defeated Arnold Allen after a strong three rounds in Canada. Exact official earnings were not made public, but based on his contract, estimations suggest he got about $85,000 to show and $85,000 to win, for a total of about $170,000, plus an extra $6,000 in sponsor pay, bringing the final payout close to $176,000.

Early UFC fights $40k show + $40k win $80,000 Ranked fights $85k show + $85k win ~$170,000 UFC 297 vs Allen ~$85k show + $85k win + sponsor ~$176,000 UFC 310 vs Sterling $85k show + $85k win + sponsor ~$181,000

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As he gets closer to a title shot, his earnings may exceed $300,000 per bout, particularly in main events.

A look at Movsar Evloev’s brand endorsements

Sponsorships also contribute to Movsar Evloev’s net worth, even though he is not one of the most active fighters in terms of advertising and brand endorsements. His collaborations are mostly with smaller businesses involved in fitness, cuisine, and energy drinks.

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These sponsorships provide additional cash outside of the Octagon and help him gain exposure. As he approaches a title shot and possibly becomes a champion soon, more brands may begin to sign him.

Dragon Energy Beverage 2024 From Burger Food brand 2025

The undefeated featherweight has a limited online presence; he doesn’t endorse products as regularly as other UFC stars, but these deals do add to Movsar Evloev’s net worth.

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Movsar Evloev’s house and cars

Despite his growing earnings, Movsar Evloev maintains a rather basic lifestyle. He rarely shows off expensive stuff on social media, instead focusing on training and competition.

According to reports, he has property in Russia, but details about his home are kept private. There is also no definite information on his car collection, which is consistent with his disciplined personality. Many fighters from his region prefer to keep personal details confidential, and Evloev appears to be no exception.

Imago MMA: UFC 263-Evloev vs Dawodu Jun 12, 2021 Glendale, Arizona, USA Movsar Evloev reacts following his fight against Hakeem Dawodu during UFC 263 at Gila River Arena. Glendale Gila River Arena Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 16247491

Overall, Movsar Evloev’s net worth in 2026 is somewhere between $1 million and $2 million, thanks to his flawless record and steady rise in the featherweight division, which have helped him earn bigger paydays year after year.

With a potential title fight against Alexander Volkanovski on the horizon, his financial future looks bright. If Movsar Evloev continues to win, his popularity and net worth will surely explode, cementing his place as one of the most successful fighters of his generation.