What Is Natalia Silva’s Net Worth in 2026? UFC Payouts, Endorsements, and More

As 2026 begins, Natalia Silva isn’t just another contender in the UFC ‘s women’s flyweight division; she’s tied for the second-longest win streak in divisional history (7) and is now booked for the biggest fight of her career. At UFC 324, Silva steps in against former two-time champion Rose Namajunas, replacing an injured Alexa Grasso.

A win there doesn’t just mean title implications. It changes her market value overnight. So where does that leave her financially right now? How much has Silva actually earned in the UFC, and what could be coming next? Let’s break it down.

What Is Natalia Silva’s Net Worth in 2026?

Pinning down Natalia Silva’s exact net worth isn’t easy, and that’s partly because 2026 is just getting started. With one high-profile fight already booked against Namajunas, the numbers could look very different by mid-year.

That said, most current estimates place Silva’s net worth around $500,000 to $600,000. On the surface, that figure feels conservative. Especially when you consider that Silva reportedly earned $100,000 total for her fight against Jessica Andrade at UFC Vegas 97, a former champion and one of the division’s biggest names.

UFC Payouts and Career Earnings

Silva’s UFC pay scale tells a clear story of consistent progression. Her debut-level purses reflected her newcomer status. Against Jasmine Jasudavicius in 2022 at UFC on ESPN 37, Silva earned $12,000 to show and $12,000 to win. Modest numbers, but a foot in the door.

Later that year, she faced Tereza Bleda at UFC Fight Night 215 and saw a bump of $18,000 show and $18,000 win. Then came Victoria Leonardo in 2023, where her purse climbed again to $24,000 plus a $24,000 win bonus.

By the time Silva fought Andrea Lee at UFC 292, the UFC had taken notice. Her pay jumped to $30,000 to show and $30,000 to win, signaling a shift from prospect to contender.

The pattern continued in 2024. Against Viviane Araujo at UFC Fight Night 235, Silva earned $38,000 show and $38,000 win, followed by her breakout performance against Jessica Andrade, where her reported purse rose to $48,000 plus another $48,000 win bonus.

Then came 2025 and the real jump. Against Alexa Grasso at UFC 315, Natalia Silva reportedly earned $60,000 to show and $60,000 to win, reflecting both her ranking and the stakes of the matchup. That’s a long way from the $24,000 total she earned just three years earlier.

Although it’s important to note that these figures are estimates based on publicly available sources and may not accurately reflect her purses.

Natalia Silva’s Endorsements and Sponsorship

This is where the picture gets interesting and incomplete. At the moment, there is no publicly confirmed information about major endorsement deals tied to Natalia Silva.

But that absence doesn’t mean lack of potential. Silva’s story, coming from a town of 5,000 people, starting martial arts through a social project, and now standing one win away from a title shot, is tailor-made for sponsorship appeal.

With a fight against Rose Namajunas looming, the Brazilian isn’t just fighting for a title shot. She’s fighting for a new financial tier, one that reflects her place among the elite. Will UFC 324 be the moment everything changes? Or is this just another step in a longer climb?