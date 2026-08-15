What Is Neil Magny’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026?

Neil Magny has been a member of the UFC welterweight roster for more than a decade now. The Brooklyn-born fighter and former U.S. Army National Guard sergeant who served in Iraq back in 2007 has earned a solid reputation as one of the toughest and most active fighters in UFC history. Magny’s most recent fight, however, did not end well for the fighter. In the December 2025 UFC Fight Night event, Magny went head-to-head with the recently debuted sensation Yaroslav Amosov, and he tapped out to an anaconda choke by the Ukrainian star just 3 minutes and 14 seconds into the fight.

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While the loss briefly halted his momentum inside the Octagon, Magny’s lengthy UFC career has already established him as one of the promotion’s most dependable veterans. With well over a decade of competition, dozens of UFC appearances, and consistent fight purses, he has built a respectable financial portfolio over the years. So, just how much is Neil Magny worth today?

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What is Neil Magny’s Net Worth?

According to MMA Salaries, Neil Magny’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at around $2.5 million. Now, let’s be real, that’s not Conor McGregor money, not even close. But for a guy who’s never held a title and has spent his entire career as the ultimate welterweight gatekeeper, it’s a testament to longevity and consistency.

Imago August 2, 2025, Las Vegas, Nv, Las Vegas, Nv, United States: Neil Magny and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout at UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night – Taira vs Park on August 2, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. /PxImages Las Vegas, Nv United States – ZUMAp175 20250802_zsa_p175_334 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Neil Magny’s Contract Breakdown

Magny has been with the UFC since 2013, and such loyalty certainly comes with its rewards. Though it is unclear what the specifics of his current contract may be, given that UFC contracts are highly confidential, it is reported that his purse per fight now ranges from $350,000 to $400,000.

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This is quite an increase from when he started out. Compare his pay just five years ago: in 2020, his pay was around $184,000 for the Robbie Lawler fight and $191,000 for the fight against Geoff Neal. In 2023, he had three fights and earned over $400,000 in total from fights alone. Looking ahead, Magny is 38 years old and getting older, but his reliability as a fighter for the UFC should allow him to keep earning around.

Neil Magny’s Salary

As one of the UFC’s longest-serving welterweights, Neil Magny is believed to be among the division’s better-paid veterans. Although the UFC no longer publicly discloses fighter purses, industry estimates suggest Magny earns a six-figure show purse for each appearance, with the opportunity to double that amount through a win bonus if his contract follows the traditional show-and-win structure

At UFC 297 in January 2024, Magny reportedly earned around $240,000 for his bout against Mike Malott. Earlier in his career, he earned approximately $111,000 against Li Jingliang at UFC 248 and around $115,000 for his victory over Anthony Rocco Martin at UFC 250. Although the UFC no longer publicly discloses fighter purses, these reported figures indicate that Magny’s earnings have increased steadily over the course of his lengthy career.

Neil Magny’s Career Earnings

While the UFC does not officially disclose complete fighter purses, Neil Magny is estimated to have earned more than $5 million from UFC fight purses, win bonuses, and performance incentives over the course of his career. After debuting on a modest $7,000 win contract in 2013, Magny steadily increased his earnings as he became one of the promotion’s longest-serving welterweights. His record-setting number of UFC welterweight appearances, combined with multiple six-figure reported payouts in recent years, has made him one of the division’s highest-earning veterans.

A Look at Neil Magny’s Professional Career

Neil Magny’s journey to becoming one of the UFC’s most respected welterweights was anything but easy. After serving in the U.S. Army National Guard and completing a deployment to Iraq, he began training in mixed martial arts while attending college. He made his professional MMA debut in 2010 and quickly compiled a 7-1 record, earning a spot on The Ultimate Fighter: Team Carwin vs. Team Nelson in 2012.

Although Magny did not win the reality show, his performances earned him a UFC contract. Following a mixed start to his Octagon career, he enjoyed a breakout run in 2014 by winning seven consecutive UFC fights in a single year. During that streak, he picked up notable victories over the likes of Tim Means, Alex Garcia, William Macario, Rodrigo de Lima, Hassan Umalatov, Álex García, and Hyun Gyu Lim, establishing himself as one of the welterweight division’s rising contenders.

His success earned him a high-profile main event against Demian Maia at UFC Fight Night 78 in 2015. Although Magny lost the bout via first-round rear-naked choke, he quickly rebounded and cemented his status as one of the division’s toughest gatekeepers. Over the years, he has recorded impressive wins over former UFC champions Robbie Lawler and Carlos Condit, while also sharing the Octagon with elite contenders such as Rafael dos Anjos, Kelvin Gastelum, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Ian Machado Garry, and Yaroslav Amosov.

What has truly set Magny apart throughout his career is his remarkable consistency and activity. He fought five times in both 2014 and 2015, becoming one of the UFC’s busiest competitors during that period. As of 2026, the 38-year-old holds the UFC record for the most welterweight wins, with 24 victories, further cementing his legacy as one of the most accomplished fighters in the division’s history.