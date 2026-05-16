What Is Philipe Lins’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

For years, Philipe Lins carried the tag of being a true veteran in MMA. In a professional career spanning over two decades, ‘Monstro’ ruled the regional scene and enjoyed successful runs in premier martial arts promotions like Bellator and UFC. Now, two years after his last win against Ion Cutelaba at UFC 299, Lins is back in action, and this time the hype feels even more unreal.

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On May 16, the 40-year-old will face the biggest challenge of his career against Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight showdown on the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano card. As of now, Lins is a massive underdog against the former UFC heavyweight champion. That factor makes the fight even more interesting, as Lins will be looking to pull off a huge upset. But before the veteran steps into the cage this weekend, let’s take a closer look at his background and find out more about his nationality, ethnicity, and much more.

Where is Philipe Lins from, and What is Philipe Lins’s Nationality?

Luiz Philipe Lins Pimentel do Amaral was born on August 17, 1985, in Brazil. He grew up in a city called Natal, the capital of Rio Grande do Norte, located in the northern region of the country. Philipe Lins developed an interest in martial arts at a very young age and began his training.

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For nearly eight years of his professional career, Lins competed in different local promotions such as Rio Grande do Norte Regional and Ceara Regional, building a huge reputation on the local scene. With a clear idea about the veteran MMA fighter’s nationality, let’s turn our attention towards his ethnic background as well.

What is Philipe Lins’s ethnicity?

When it comes to Philipe Lins’ ethnicity, there is not much publicly known about his roots. However, his surname, Pimentel do Amaral, suggests that he is of Portuguese-Brazilian descent. During the 1500s, Portugal colonized Brazil and ruled the country until it gained independence in 1822. As a result, a large section of Brazilian citizens carry Portuguese surnames and speak the Portuguese language.

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As for his parents, there is not much publicly known about his father, but Lins’ mother’s name is Neide. In an interview with MMA Fighting, Lins revealed that his mother was not happy when he started fighting at 20, which eventually pushed him to go back to school and pursue other jobs.

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After learning about Philipe Lins’ ethnic background, another curious subject is the religion or faith the Brazilian fighter follows.

Is Philipe Lins Christian?

Talking about religion, Philipe Lins revealed that he is indeed a Christian. In fact, he is one of the more devout followers of the faith, like many other fighters. While it is not totally clear which sect of Christianity he follows, Lins has labeled Jesus Christ as his idol and hero.

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“I’m a man of faith and Jesus Christ is my hero,” Lins said during a Q&A session.

Interestingly, Philipe Lins’ next opponent, Francis Ngannou, is also a follower of Christianity. So, with the highly anticipated fight coming up this Saturday, the Brazilian fighter has a chance to pull off the biggest victory of his career and prove the oddsmakers and doubters wrong.