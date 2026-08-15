What Is Ramiz Brahimaj’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026?

Ramiz Brahimaj has earned a reputation as one of the UFC’s most dangerous submission specialists. Since turning professional in 2014, he has racked up 12 submission victories, with 11 of those wins coming in the opening round, a testament to the aggressive grappling style that has become his trademark.

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As Brahimaj continues to climb the welterweight ranks, fans are becoming increasingly curious about the financial side of his career. From UFC fight purses and performance bonuses to sponsorship deals, here’s a closer look at Ramiz Brahimaj’s net worth and how he has built his earnings in mixed martial arts.

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What is Ramiz Brahimaj’s Net Worth?

Ramiz Brahimaj’s estimated net worth is around $400,000. Most of his wealth comes from his career as a professional MMA fighter, particularly his UFC bouts, along with earlier fights in promotions like LFA and XKO. On top of his fight purses, he also earns money through sponsorships and brand partnerships.

As Brahimaj has climbed the UFC ranks, his paychecks have steadily increased, with his more recent fights bringing in significantly higher guaranteed purses and the chance to earn win bonuses and performance awards. Since UFC contracts and sponsorship earnings are private, the exact figure isn’t publicly confirmed and remains an estimate.

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Ramiz Brahimaj’s Contract Breakdown

Ramiz Brahimaj is currently signed with the UFC, but the promotion does not publicly reveal fighter contract details, including the number of fights, guaranteed purse, or bonuses. Since joining the UFC in 2020, Brahimaj has competed under multiple UFC agreements, with his earnings likely increasing as he gained experience and secured more wins inside the Octagon.

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His contract earnings generally come from a combination of fight purses, win bonuses, performance incentives, and sponsorship-related payments. For example, at UFC 320, Brahimaj received $6,000 through the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program, which is separate from his fight purse. Over the past five years, he has built his value as a reliable welterweight contender, and continued success could lead to more lucrative UFC deals in the future.

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What is Ramiz Brahimaj’s Salary?

Based on available records, Brahimaj’s disclosed UFC-related earnings include payments from the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program, with a reported $6,000 sponsorship payment for UFC 320. These payments are separate from his fight purse and any win bonuses.

As a UFC welterweight, Brahimaj’s income is likely structured around a per-fight agreement rather than a fixed yearly salary. His future earnings could rise if he continues collecting victories, earns performance bonuses, or secures a more valuable UFC contract.

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Ramiz Brahimaj’s Career Earnings

Ramiz Brahimaj’s total career earnings are estimated to be around $400,000. His income has mainly come from his professional MMA career, including fights in promotions such as LFA and his UFC appearances since 2020. While the UFC does not publicly release complete fighter earnings, available reports suggest his payouts have increased as he gained more experience and secured bigger opportunities.

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His career earnings include fight purses, possible win bonuses, performance incentives, and sponsorship-related payments. At UFC 320, Brahimaj reportedly received $6,000 through the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program, separate from his fight purse.

A look at Ramiz Brahimaj’s Professional Career

Ramiz Brahimaj began his professional MMA career in 2014, building his reputation through regional promotions before earning a place among the UFC’s welterweight fighters. Known for his aggressive grappling style and dangerous submission skills, Brahimaj quickly made an impact on the regional scene, competing in organizations such as Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA), where he became a respected contender.

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After signing with the UFC in 2020, Brahimaj made his Octagon debut against Max Griffin at UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. Dos Anjos. Although his early UFC run included setbacks, he continued improving and showcased his resilience with notable submission victories.

Over the years, Brahimaj has developed into a seasoned UFC welterweight, combining high-level Brazilian jiu-jitsu with relentless pressure. His journey reflects persistence, as he continues chasing bigger opportunities in one of MMA’s most competitive divisions.

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Ramiz Brahimaj’s journey from the regional MMA scene to the UFC proves that persistence can turn ambition into success. With his submission skills, growing experience, and rising profile, Ramiz Brahimaj’s net worth reflects the rewards of his hard work inside the Octagon. As he continues chasing bigger opportunities, his next chapter could be his most exciting one yet.