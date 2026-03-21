What Is Ravena Oliveira’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring Her Family Roots and Background

When strawweight star Ravena Oliveira made her UFC debut, she immediately grabbed attention. Many fans speculated that she might be the sister of ex-UFC champion and fan-favorite Charles Oliveira. However, that turned out to be just a hoax. Oliveira has fought her way up through the challenges of the fight game. In 2023, Dana White and the UFC signed her, but she has yet to secure a breakthrough win, losing her first two outings. Tonight, she has a chance to change that at UFC London, where she will face Shanelle Dyer in a catchweight bout.

Even before the fight began, Ravena Oliveira faced obstacles. She missed weight, coming in half a pound over the limit at 116.5, which immediately drew attention. As a result, fans started asking: if she is not Charles Oliveira’s sister, then who is she? Where does she come from, and what is her nationality and ethnicity? Therefore, let’s take a closer look at Ravena Oliveira.

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Where is Ravena Oliveira from, and what is her nationality?

Ravena Oliveira was born on February 20, 1997, in Miguel Calmon, Bahia, Brazil, and she grew up there, proudly embracing her Brazilian roots. From there, she pursued both her education and her passion for fighting in her hometown. ‘Kenoudy’ began her MMA journey training at Bahia’s Life MMA, and since her debut, she has built a 7-1-1 record before joining the UFC.

Before that, Ravena began training in Muay Thai after watching the boxing movie Rocky, which motivated her to take up the sport.

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“I started in 2011. My first contact I had with fights was watching Rocky Balboa’s movies with my mom, before she lost her vision,” Ravena Oliveira told UFC. “Since she was a big fan of those movies. Then after that, I started training Muay Thai to become the first fighter from my city.”

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As a result of her dedication, Ravena Oliveira now represents her home country, Brazil, in the UFC. However, she still faces a long journey to make her mark in the division. With her nationality established, let’s explore her ethnicity in more detail.

What is Ravena Oliveira’s ethnicity?

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Ravena Oliveira has not publicly disclosed her ethnicity. However, her roots trace back to Miguel Calmon, a region known for its diverse, mixed heritage shaped by European, African, and Indigenous influences. Therefore, this background makes it reasonable to describe ‘Kenoudy’ as a Brazilian Latina.

That said, Ravena Oliveira focuses more on representing her country, Brazil, on the global stage. Additionally, she draws inspiration from the DC superhero Wonder Woman. I love Wonder Woman,” Oliveira told UFC. “I identify with her so much that I dress like her for my fights and consider myself the Brazilian Wonder Woman.”

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Her admiration for the character also shows in her Instagram posts. As a result, that superhero mindset drives Ravena Oliveira to chase her goal of becoming a UFC champion, something she “imagined” before sleeping.

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Is Ravena Oliveira Christian?

Ravena Oliveira keeps her religious beliefs private. However, Brazil’s strong Christian roots suggest that she may follow the faith, although she has not confirmed it. While the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue reflects the country’s deep connection to Christianity, it does not define Oliveira’s personal beliefs.

Beyond religion, ‘Kenoudy’ draws strength from her family, especially her mother and grandmother. Recently, she faced a heartbreaking loss when her grandmother passed away, while she continued to rely on her mother’s support.

Now, Ravena Oliveira steps into UFC London shortly after that loss. So, do you expect her to deliver a bigger statement this time? Drop your prediction below.