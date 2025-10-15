What Is Reinier De Ridder’s Net Worth in 2025? Career Earnings, Endorsement Deals, and More

ONE Championship’s former two-division champion Reinier de Ridder has had a wonderful run in the UFC so far. He came into the UFC like a wrecking ball and blew away established names like Gerald Meerschaert, Kevin Holland, Bo Nickal, and Robert Whittaker. Now, his sights are set on Brendan Allen.

The pair will lock horns on October 18th’s UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. But before the fight, ‘RdR’ has managed to pique fans’ curiosity regarding his financial standing. So, here’s everything you need to know about Ridder’s net worth, especially his earnings, endorsement deals, and more.

Reinier de Ridder’s 2025 net worth & endorsements

UFC’s No. 4 middleweight contender has seen a rapid rise from dominating in ONE Championship to becoming a UFC middleweight contender. In that process, ‘The Dutch Knight’ has also seen his financial standing grow significantly. As of 2025, the Dutch mixed martial artist’s estimated net worth stands at around $700,000, a figure built on his combined fight purses, sponsorships, and private business ventures.

While he is not printing dollar bills inside the Octagon, Reinier de Ridder bolsters his income through endorsement deals worth between $100,000 and $200,000 annually, partnering with MMA apparel, supplement, and lifestyle brands. He also owns a physiotherapy clinic in the Netherlands, which steadily brings in money for the Dutch fighter beyond his successful MMA career.

But this is just the beginning. As his brand in the UFC grows, alongside an expanding fanbase, de Ridder’s financial future looks bright. This has set him on the track to cross the million-dollar net worth mark very soon. Now, turning to his payouts, how much has the 35-year-old made from his fighting career thus far?

How much does Reinier de Ridder earn? UFC salary & ONE Championship payouts

‘The Dutch Knight’ started his fighting career all the way back in 2013 as an amateur. He didn’t wait long, though, to turn professional, making the move later that same year. He won his debut fight with an impressive triangle choke in the opening round. The win started a streak of victories that would define his growing dominance in the sport. This resulted in ONE Championship taking notice.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After joining the promotion, de Ridder reportedly earned between $50,000 and $100,000 per fight, and his total career earnings there reached up to $700,000. Last year, he moved to the UFC, but his initial purses were modest. De Ridder earned $12,000 in his debut against Gerald Meerschaert and $18,000 for his second outing against Kevin Holland. However, with two consecutive submission victories and rising popularity, his UFC paydays are expected to increase significantly in 2025.

Having said that, it appears Reinier de Ridder has a bright future in the UFC, one that can make him a lot of money in the future. But before that, he has to beat Brendan Allen. Do you think his winning streak in the UFC will continue?