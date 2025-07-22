Is Robert Whittaker Samoan? Ethnicity, Parents & European Heritage Explored

Robert Whittaker is no stranger to high-stakes moments. The former middleweight champion returns to the spotlight as he faces Reinier de Ridder at UFC on ABC 9 in Abu Dhabi. It’s a headline bout at the Etihad Arena, and Whittaker’s chance to prove he’s still one of the best in the business after his heartbreaking loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308.

But while fans wait to see if ‘The Reaper’ can rise once more, many have wondered about the man behind the gloves. Is Robert Whittaker Samoan? Where is he really from? Let’s break down his roots and explore the story behind his heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Where is Robert Whittaker from? Ethnicity and nationality

Robert Whittaker was born on December 20th, 1990, in Ōtāhuhu, Auckland, New Zealand, at Middlemore Hospital, but he moved to Australia when he was just a baby. Raised in Sydney, he would go on to fight under the Australian flag. But does that mean he left his roots behind?

AD

Not at all, as in a past interview, he explained, “I am Australian. My passport says I’m Australian, but I’m also very aware of my Maori background. I was born here in Middlemore, and the same week I flew over to Australia. Anyone who has seen me fight can see the Maori in me. They can see it in me. And you’d be lying if you said otherwise.”

So, to answer the question: Yes, Whittaker is proud of his Samoan and Māori heritage, even as he represents Australia on the global stage. Now, let’s shift our focus over to his parents.

All we know about Robert Whittaker’s parents

Robert Whittaker was born to an Anglo-Australian father, Jack Whittaker, and a Maori-Samoan mother, Jewel Whittaker, but he shares a special bond with his father. Most fans must have noticed a tattoo of a Southern Cross on the former champion’s left chest.

That tattoo was inked when he was 18 years old. Who do you think persuaded the UFC star to do that? Well, it was his father, Jack Whittaker. In fact, ‘The Reaper’ always beats his chest during his fights, which is a way of respecting and communicating with his father.

In a heartfelt interview with The Father Hood, Whittaker opened up and shared, “My father was always very supportive. For a while, when we first moved in with him as little kids, he looked after us full-time on his own. He was a great dad – he was always present. He made sure there was food on the table, he cooked for us, he did all our washing, he cleaned the house. He did it all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) Expand Post

He even revealed that Jack Whittaker had a military background and had practiced Tae Kwon Do, which shaped his parenting style. He made sure his boys stayed busy with sports and even enrolled them in karate at a young age. However, more information about his mother is unavailable at the time of writing.

Nevertheless, his father played an instrumental role in helping build his son’s personality. The fact that he would be there full-time for Robert and his siblings when they were younger helped the former world champion to guide his own journey into fatherhood.

Family bonding is an important aspect for not only Robert Whittaker but for most people, including other athletes. And, in a sport like MMA, where, more or less, anything goes, fate can change in an instant, and the fighters’ families will always be there to support them. But fans would wonder what led ‘The Reaper’ to choose MMA. Let’s explore that bit of his life.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Robert Whittaker’s early life and background

From the outside, Robert Whittaker’s rise might look like destiny. But it was really built on early discipline and a little twist of fate. Once they moved to Australia, his father Jack enrolled him and his brother in a karate school to help them learn self-discipline and gain the skills to defend themselves if the situation called for it.

After eight years of karate, Whittaker earned a black belt. His father gave him a choice: switch or quit. While his brother left, the man who would later be known as ‘The Reaper’ moved to a hapkido gym led by Henry Perez in Menai. Shortly after, Perez turned it into an MMA gym, and the rest is history.

But MMA wasn’t the only path. Whittaker had potential in rugby league, even joining the Cronulla Sharks’ development academy as a youth. But the thrill of fighting won out.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As Robert Whittaker prepares to headline UFC on ABC 9, one thing is clear: his strength doesn’t just come from training camps and game plans. It comes from his culture, his parents, and the values he was raised with.

‘The Reaper’ represents Australia proudly, but he carries his Samoan and Māori heritage like a badge of honor. Behind every jab and takedown is a fighter grounded by his roots and driven by his family.