What Is Ronda Rousey’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026?

After nearly a decade, Ronda Rousey is all set to return to the cage this Saturday in what will be Netflix’s first-ever MMA live broadcast. She’ll face women’s MMA veteran Gina Carano on May 16 in Most Valuable Promotions’ inaugural MMA event. With an event of such magnitude, there is a growing interest in the details of the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, especially her finances.

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So, before Rousey sets the cage on fire this weekend, let’s take a look at her net worth, career earnings, and more.

What is Ronda Rousey’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ronda Rousey has a net worth of $14 million. That number represents the total value of her financial assets minus her liabilities, or what she owes. As per a report by Forbes, Rousey was the eighth highest-paid female athlete from June 2014 to June 2015, earning $6.5 million, on a list that also featured Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams.

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Much of her net worth came from her stint in the UFC. Her fighting career definitely makes up the lion’s share of her earnings.

Ronda Rousey’s career earnings

Ronda Rousey found her first success in Strikeforce. Under founder and CEO Scott Coker’s banner, she fought marquee names like Miesha Tate and Sarah Kaufman. Though most of her payouts in Strikeforce remain under wraps, there’s no doubt that it was her UFC career that turned out to be highly lucrative.

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Following is the list of Ronda Rousey’s payouts from all of her UFC fights, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

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$574,720Liz CarmoucheUFC 157: Rousey vs. CarmoucheWon – Armbar, 4:49 · R1Feb 23, 2013$1,817,907Miesha TateUFC 168: Weidman vs. Silva 2Won – Armbar, 0:58, R3Dec 28, 2013$870,969Sara McMannUFC 170: Rousey vs. McMannWon – Knee to the Body, 1:06 · R1Feb 22, 2014 $1,063,688Alexis DavisUFC 175: Weidman vs. MachidaWon – Punches · 0:16 · R1July 05, 2014 $1,458,282Cat ZinganoUFC 184: Rousey vs. ZinganoWon – Armbar · 0:14 · R1Feb 28, 2015 $2,642,204Bethe CorreiaUFC 190: Rousey vs. CorreiaWon – Punches · 0:34 · R1Aug 1, 2015 $4,476,662 Holly HolmUFC 193: Rousey vs. HolmLost – Head Kick TKO · 0:59 · R2Nov 14, 2015 $4,879,766Amanda NunesUFC 207: Nunes vs. RouseyLost – Punches · 0:48 · R1Dec 30, 2016

In addition to her payouts, Ronda Rousey also earned six Performance of the Night bonuses under Dana White’s banner, which totals up to a staggering $300K ($50K each).

Alongside her MMA journey, ‘Rowdy’ also played major roles in movies like Fast & Furious 7, in which she reportedly earned $1 million, and The Expendables 3, where she earned around $400,000. After retiring from MMA, the former UFC champion also joined WWE and reportedly secured a highly lucrative contract worth $9 million.

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Imago March 10, 2026, Inglewood, California, USA: Ronda Rousey during a Most Valuable Promotions and Netflix news conference at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. The card will be headlined by Ronda Rousey against Gina Carano on May 16, 2026. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Rousey Vs. Carano press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAp124 20260310_zaa_p124_033 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

Now, with Ronda Rousey returning to face Gina Carano on Netflix, she is expected to earn another substantial paycheck. Jake Paul revealed that Rousey will earn more than what the UFC pays its dominant champion, Ilia Topuria. So, while we await the official figures from her May 16 fight, let’s take a look at how her overall career has panned out.

A closer look at Ronda Rousey’s professional career

The California native started her journey as a combat sports athlete with judo. In 2008, Ronda Rousey represented America and won bronze for her country. Shortly after achieving the feat, the 39-year-old transitioned to MMA full-time and made her professional debut in 2011 against Ediane Gomes at KOTC, a fight she won via first-round armbar submission.

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Following her debut, Rousey beat Charmaine Tweet in her second bout and then got into the prestigious MMA promotion Strikeforce. There, she ultimately became champion by beating Miesha Tate to become the bantamweight champion and later defended the title against Sarah Kaufman. Rousey ended her Strikeforce career with a 4-0 record and then made the biggest shift of her career by moving to the UFC.

At UFC 157 in 2013, Ronda Rousey faced Liz Carmouche to become the inaugural UFC bantamweight champion, putting her name in the history books. After becoming champion, ‘Rowdy’ went on to defend her title five times, beating names like Miesha Tate in their rematch, Cat Zingano, and then Sara McMann. However, she finally met her match in Holly Holm, who handed Rousey her first professional defeat in MMA via a second-round head-kick at UFC 193. Following that upset, Amanda Nunes also knocked her out at UFC 207.

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Imago Sept. 16, 2015 – Melbourne, Victoria, Australia – Ronda Rousey during a press conference PK Pressekonferenz ahead of the UFC 193 event to be held at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne, Australia on the 15th of November 2015. UFC 193 is set to become the biggest event in the sports history with an estimated crowd attendance of 70,000 people. UFC 193 – ZUMAk106

Despite those setbacks, Ronda Rousey’s MMA career remained full of glorious moments, and that success later took her to WWE. With the success, ‘Rowdy’ also secured several major sponsorships that made her career even more lucrative and fruitful.

What are the brands endorsed by Ronda Rousey?

Because of her star power, Ronda Rousey managed to attract various brands across different niches. Most notably, the former UFC champion signed an individual deal with fashion brand Reebok alongside former champion Jon Jones in 2014. The following year, the UFC also partnered with Reebok and introduced its uniform policy in July 2015.

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USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 207-Nunes vs Rousey, December 30, 2016 Las Vegas, NV, USA Ronda Rousey before her match against Amanda Nunes during UFC 207 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports, 30.12.2016 22:38:52, 9778715, Amanda Nunes, T-Mobile Arena, NPStrans, Ronda Rousey, MMA, TopPic PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 9778715

Other than that, Rousey also had brand partnerships with MetroPCS, Monster headphones, fashion company Buffalo David Bitton, and, most recently, major fast-food restaurant chain Carl’s Jr. It’s likely that Rousey earned a significant amount of money for lending her name to these brands, and she also appears to have spent some of that money on cars, too.

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What cars does Ronda Rousey own?

When it comes to cars, Ronda Rousey has a special place in her heart for the Honda Accord LX. Before becoming a global superstar, she spent nights inside the car to save money so she could invest more into her MMA training. However, Rousey definitely has a love for cars, something her later purchases reflect.

The UFC veteran owns a Chevrolet Suburban SUV, one of the most luxurious additions to her garage, which reportedly costs over $50,000. Her love for Chevrolet’s American models continues with her buying a Chevrolet Corvette C7 Stingray Convertible, which costs anywhere between $35,000 and $65,000+.

Moreover, Rousey also owns a few BMWs in her collection, and that puts her in the league of Israel Adesanya and Conor McGregor in terms of being car lovers.

With the Carano fight expected to deliver one of the largest paydays of her career, her $14 million net worth figure is likely to increase regardless of the result.