What is Rose Namajunas’s Net Worth? Endorsements, UFC Payouts & More

The stakes are already high for Rose Namajunas as 2026 gets underway. That pressure only increases when money, legacy, and opportunity all intersect on the same night.

Later today, Namajunas steps into the Octagon at UFC 324, facing undefeated flyweight contender Natalia Silva. The matchup matters competitively, but it also carries real financial implications. With nearly a decade in the UFC and championship history behind her, Namajunas has already built significant career earnings. What comes next could reshape her financial ceiling entirely.

So where does her net worth stand right now, and how did she get here?

What Is Rose Namajunas’s Net Worth in 2026?

As of early 2026, Rose Namajunas’s estimated net worth sits around the low-to-mid seven figures, commonly cited in the $1.5 million to $2 million range, depending on how endorsements and undisclosed purses are valued.

That number is not static. UFC paydays fluctuate heavily based on bout agreements, bonuses, and leverage. Because of that, her total worth could shift quickly if she strings together wins at flyweight or earns another title opportunity. A victory over Silva would immediately strengthen her case for higher-tier payouts going forward.

UFC payouts and career earnings

Namajunas has earned some of the most notable paydays in women’s MMA over the last several years. Her highest disclosed purse came in 2025, when she earned approximately $500,000 for her fight against Miranda Maverick. That figure was the highest reported payout on the UFC Atlanta card and marked a strong rebound following her earlier loss to Erin Blanchfield.

Before that, her championship bouts formed the backbone of her career earnings. At UFC 261, Namajunas earned $282,000 for her title-winning performance against Zhang Weili. Their rematch at UFC 268 also resulted in a sizable payday, although the exact figure was never publicly disclosed.

Her title reign ended in 2022 when she lost a split decision to Carla Esparza at UFC 274. That bout reportedly earned her around $200,000, a figure that has since become a rough baseline for her non-title appearances. The same estimate applied when she later moved up to flyweight and faced Manon Fiorot.

Because the UFC does not fully disclose purses, all of these numbers remain estimates. Still, they paint a clear picture of Namajunas as a proven draw whose earning power rises sharply when momentum is on her side.

Rose Namajunas’s Endorsements and Sponsorship

Outside the cage, Namajunas has quietly built a respectable endorsement portfolio.

In 2022, she was featured in Victoria’s Secret’s “Undefinable” campaign. The initiative highlighted strong, unconventional women across sports and culture, and Namajunas was spotlighted for her competitive mindset and distinctive image. The campaign expanded her visibility beyond MMA audiences and into mainstream branding.

Earlier in her career, Namajunas also secured an individual sponsorship deal with Reebok in 2019. That agreement stood out at the time because it existed alongside the UFC’s standardized outfitting policy, signaling her marketability during her championship peak.

While endorsement income does not rival her fight purses, it plays a meaningful role in stabilizing her long-term financial profile.

Everything now circles back to UFC 324. Namajunas enters her bout with Silva, making her 18th UFC appearance, facing a rising contender who has yet to lose inside the promotion. A win would not only reinforce her relevance in the flyweight division but also place her directly back into title-adjacent conversations.

That matters financially. Title contenders command better contracts, stronger negotiating leverage, and renewed sponsorship interest. Even without a belt, momentum alone has already proven capable of pushing Namajunas into her highest earning bracket once before.

For now, her net worth reflects a career built on championship success, selective endorsements, and longevity. What happens next depends on whether “Thug Rose” can turn one more high-stakes fight into another turning point.

UFC 324 may not just decide her place in the flyweight rankings. It could determine the next phase of her financial trajectory as well.