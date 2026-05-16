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What Is Salahdine Parnasse’s Nationality? All About MMA Star’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Family Background

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Biplob Chakraborty

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May 16, 2026 | 7:12 AM EDT

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What Is Salahdine Parnasse’s Nationality? All About MMA Star’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Family Background

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Biplob Chakraborty

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May 16, 2026 | 7:12 AM EDT

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For long, Salahdine Parnasse has been regarded as one of the best talents outside the UFC. The 28-year-old mainly competes in KSW, Europe’s premier mixed martial arts promotion, where he became the lightweight champion while amassing an impressive 22-2-0 record. Still, Parnasse has largely flown under the radar when it comes to popularity. But in his next fight, that might finally change.

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On May 16, Parnasse is scheduled to fight Kenny Cross on Netflix-MVP’s Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano card, which is probably the biggest fight night happening outside Dana White’s promotion. So, the KSW lightweight champion will have plenty of eyes on him as he looks to make a statement this weekend against his opponent. However, before Parnasse steps into the cage, let’s get to know him personally and take a look at his nationality, ethnicity, and more.

Where is Salahdine Parnasse from, and what is Salahdine Parnasse’s nationality?

For those unaware, Salahdine Parnasse hails from France. Born on December 4, 1997, the French mixed martial artist grew up in Aubervilliers, a northeastern suburb of Paris. At the age of 11, Parnasse started practicing MMA at a local establishment called Atch Academy in Aubervilliers, and he still remains affiliated with the gym today.

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With the details around Salahdine’s birthplace cleared up, let’s shift our attention toward the MMA fighter’s ethnic background.

What is Salahdine Parnasse’s ethnicity?

Although Salahdine Parnasse’s nationality and birthplace are pretty well-known, his ethnicity is definitely more diverse. The 28-year-old was born to a Guadeloupean father who was in the French military. Guadeloupe is an overseas region of France in the Caribbean that consists of six islands. Parnasse’s mother, on the other hand, is from Morocco.

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The MMA fighter’s nationality is French, which is also the country he represents in his MMA career. However, his roots also trace back to Morocco through his mother. So, ethnically, he shares similar roots with Youssef Zalal, who represents Morocco while competing in the UFC’s featherweight division. 

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Now, with a better understanding of Salahdine Parnasse’s ethnic background, let’s figure out what religion or faith he follows. 

Is Salahdine Parnasse Christian?   

When it comes to religion, Salahdine Parnasse hasn’t publicly revealed what faith he follows. However, his first name, Salah-Dine, is of Arabic origin and is commonly associated with Muslim communities in Morocco. Since the country predominantly follows Islam, it would not be a stretch to assume that the French-Moroccan fighter could come from a Muslim background. 

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With such a massive card on the horizon, Salahdine Parnasse has a huge opportunity to make a statement on the Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano card and potentially propel himself to stardom.

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Biplob Chakraborty

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Biplob Chakraborty is a passionate UFC and MMA writer at EssentiallySports, where he delivers clear and engaging fight analysis, event previews, and post-fight breakdowns. With over two years of experience writing about mixed martial arts, Biplob combines his love for the sport with his background as a boxing practitioner to bring fans closer to the action inside the cage. His work focuses on not just the storylines but the techniques and moments that truly define each fight. Before joining EssentiallySports, Biplob built a solid foundation in combat sports journalism by running his own MMA news site and contributing to other respected outlets. He’s known for creating audience-friendly content that reaches fight fans worldwide, keeping them up to date on the latest UFC news and trends. Biplob’s passion for MMA grew from watching unforgettable battles like the iconic Robbie Lawler versus Rory MacDonald fight, and that same passion shines through every article he writes.

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