What Is Salahdine Parnasse’s Nationality? All About MMA Star’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Family Background

For long, Salahdine Parnasse has been regarded as one of the best talents outside the UFC. The 28-year-old mainly competes in KSW, Europe’s premier mixed martial arts promotion, where he became the lightweight champion while amassing an impressive 22-2-0 record. Still, Parnasse has largely flown under the radar when it comes to popularity. But in his next fight, that might finally change.

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On May 16, Parnasse is scheduled to fight Kenny Cross on Netflix-MVP’s Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano card, which is probably the biggest fight night happening outside Dana White’s promotion. So, the KSW lightweight champion will have plenty of eyes on him as he looks to make a statement this weekend against his opponent. However, before Parnasse steps into the cage, let’s get to know him personally and take a look at his nationality, ethnicity, and more.

Where is Salahdine Parnasse from, and what is Salahdine Parnasse’s nationality?

For those unaware, Salahdine Parnasse hails from France. Born on December 4, 1997, the French mixed martial artist grew up in Aubervilliers, a northeastern suburb of Paris. At the age of 11, Parnasse started practicing MMA at a local establishment called Atch Academy in Aubervilliers, and he still remains affiliated with the gym today.

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With the details around Salahdine’s birthplace cleared up, let’s shift our attention toward the MMA fighter’s ethnic background.

What is Salahdine Parnasse’s ethnicity?

Although Salahdine Parnasse’s nationality and birthplace are pretty well-known, his ethnicity is definitely more diverse. The 28-year-old was born to a Guadeloupean father who was in the French military. Guadeloupe is an overseas region of France in the Caribbean that consists of six islands. Parnasse’s mother, on the other hand, is from Morocco.

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The MMA fighter’s nationality is French, which is also the country he represents in his MMA career. However, his roots also trace back to Morocco through his mother. So, ethnically, he shares similar roots with Youssef Zalal, who represents Morocco while competing in the UFC’s featherweight division.

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Now, with a better understanding of Salahdine Parnasse’s ethnic background, let’s figure out what religion or faith he follows.

Is Salahdine Parnasse Christian?

When it comes to religion, Salahdine Parnasse hasn’t publicly revealed what faith he follows. However, his first name, Salah-Dine, is of Arabic origin and is commonly associated with Muslim communities in Morocco. Since the country predominantly follows Islam, it would not be a stretch to assume that the French-Moroccan fighter could come from a Muslim background.

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With such a massive card on the horizon, Salahdine Parnasse has a huge opportunity to make a statement on the Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano card and potentially propel himself to stardom.