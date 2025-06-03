What Is Sean O’Malley’s Net Worth in 2025? Career Earnings, Endorsements, and More

Sean O’Malley is one of the most seasoned bantamweights in the UFC, boasting an impressive record of 18 wins and just 2 losses. Once hailed as the future of the division, the former champion was heavily backed by UFC CEO Dana White to become the next breakout star. However, his crushing defeat at the hands of Merab Dvalishvili not only cost him the title—it also shattered his confidence. The loss was so impactful that O’Malley stepped away from the Octagon for nearly a year, seeking to rebuild himself before making a return.

However, the former champion is all set to fight for the title once again as he prepares to step into the Octagon against ‘The Machine’ this weekend. Ahead of the highly anticipated bout, let’s take a look at O’Malley’s net worth and his sponsorships. Without any further ado, let’s get started.

Sean O’Malley’s 2025 net worth, endorsements & more

Back in 2014, when Sean O’Malley was still climbing the MMA ranks, he was particularly broke. In one instance, the fighter even shaved off one of his eyebrows for just $50. “No eyebrows, what would you do for $50?” O’Malley captioned the photo of himself with one eyebrow on Instagram. Fast forward to 2025, ‘Suga’ is one of the biggest superstars of the promotion, with millions of followers across all of his social media. Times have changed for ‘Suga’ as per the latest estimates, the former bantamweight champion has a net worth of $5 million.

How the tables have turned for Sean O’Malley! And what about his endorsements? The former bantamweight champion has a whopping 4.5 million followers on Instagram alone, and with a following like this, ‘Suga’ has a number of endorsements as well as partnerships. Some of his biggest partnerships are Crypto.com, Venum, MyBookieMMA, HappyDad, YoungLA, RISE, and Sanabul.

In addition to this, the fighter has his own YouTube handle with 965K subscribers as well as a podcast called The Timbo Sugar Show which he co-hosts with his coach Tim Welch. Now that we know about his net worth as well as his sponsorship deals, let’s have a closer look at his career earnings as well as the amount he earns from his fights.

How much does Sean O’Malley earn? Payouts and career earnings

If we were to talk about the confirmed payouts of the fighter, then we know that most of the fighters get less than $100,000 for their fight in the UFC. Sean O’Malley, however, is a different case. When we look at Sean O’Malley’s payout, it’s clear that he has reached the million-dollar mark in his UFC career. For his title fight against Aljamain Sterling, O’Malley earned a massive $1,182,000 as his salary.

Since then, the former bantamweight champion has not earned less than a million dollars per fight after clinching the title. For his bout against Merab Dvalishvili, he earned approximately $2 million to $3 million. His total recorded fight earning is estimated to be somewhere around $4 million.

With millions of dollars to his name, Sean O’Malley is still hungry for more in his career—and he just might get it if he can take ‘The Machine’ down this weekend. Regardless of the outcome, what are your thoughts on Sean O’Malley’s career? Share your opinion in the comments below.