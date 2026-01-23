What Is Song Yadong’s Net Worth in 2026? UFC Career Earnings, Endorsements, and More

For Song Yadong, the story of his finances mirrors his career: steady growth, punctuated by breakout moments. The ‘Kung Fu Kid’ began his UFC journey with a meager salary of $2.5K, despite an impressive first-round victory. And as 2026 begins, the Chinese bantamweight isn’t just fighting for rankings. He’s fighting for leverage, visibility, and long-term security.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

So, how rich is Song Yadong right now? And more importantly, how did he get here, from earning a few thousand dollars per fight to cashing one of the biggest checks on an entire UFC card? With a looming showdown against former champion Sean O’Malley at UFC 324, the numbers are only getting more interesting. Let’s break it down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Song Yadong’s 2026 net worth and endorsements

Estimating net worth in MMA is never exact, but based on disclosed purses, bonuses, and sponsorships, Song Yadong’s net worth in early 2026 is widely believed to sit in the $1.5m range.

In 2025, he was valued at around $500K to $1M, and since the year has just begun with a massive fight looming, a significant bump can be expected for the Chinese star.

Yadong has already fought 15 fights under the banner of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He has won 11 of his bouts, lost 3, and faced a draw in 1. He’s been with the UFC since 2017, when he fought Bharat Khandare at UFC Fight Night 122, and won with a front choke in the first round, which got him a Performance of the Night bonus.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 宋亚东 (@yadongsong) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Being in the UFC for about 9 years has offered the #5 bantamweight contender the chance to win multiple bonuses. To date, he has won 1 Fight of the Night bonus, and 5 Performance of the Night bonuses. This must have totaled to somewhere around $300K. On top of that, he also has an additional source of income from brand sponsorships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Song Yadong receives endorsements from Trifecta Nutrition. The exact amount of money that the meal planning company gives Yadong as endorsements remains undisclosed. But what about his UFC salary? How much does ‘Kung Fu Kid’ receive to show up for a fight inside the Octagon?

Well, the Chinese mixed martial artist has been fighting for quite some time. And that does mean that he must be earning a hefty amount of money from his fights. Let’s find out the numbers, shall we?

ADVERTISEMENT

Song Yadong’s UFC payouts and career earnings

If there was ever a night that redefined Song Yadong’s earning power, it was February 2025 at UFC Seattle.

Facing former two-division champion Henry Cejudo in the main event, Song didn’t just score the biggest win of his career, he also walked away with one of the highest paychecks on the entire card.

According to figures released by the Washington State Department of Licensing, Song earned $320,000 for the fight, with $160,000 show money and a $160,000 win bonus

ADVERTISEMENT

The victory came via technical decision after Cejudo was unable to continue due to an eye poke. Referee Jason Herzog ruled the foul accidental, no points were deducted, and Song was awarded the win. Controversial ending? Maybe. Financially decisive? Absolutely.

In his fight against Petr Yan at UFC 299, he came up short against the former champion, yet, he received a base salary of $90K and another $11K from brand sponsorships. But before that, he took home about $261K from his win against Chris Gutierrez, back in December 2023.

And before that, Yadong received a base salary of about $350K for his win over Ricky Simon. Together with the $100K win bonus, $50K Performance of the Night bonus, and $20K from sponsorships, his total payout was around $520K.

ADVERTISEMENT

With notable wins against Marlon Moraes, Simon, and Gutierrez, Yadong’s career earnings amount to a number that goes beyond $1.8 million.

Now he is scheduled to face Sean O’Malley at UFC 324, and win or lose, that fight matters financially. A victory over a former champion and global star could push him into title contention and into an entirely new pay bracket!