What Is Su Mudaerji’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Roots and Background

Su Mudaerji’s journey began far from the bright lights of the UFC. Growing up in the mountains of Sichuan, he spent his childhood herding cattle before discovering fighting and taking his life in a completely different direction. What began as a simple dream eventually carried him to the biggest stage in MMA, where he made history as the UFC’s first ethnically Tibetan fighter. But behind that milestone is a story rooted in humble beginnings, perseverance, and ambitions that stretched far beyond the mountains he called home.

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Where is Su Mudaerji from, and what is his nationality?

Su Mudaerji was born on January 20, 1996, in Sichuan, China. He is Chinese by nationality and represents China professionally. He grew up around the Aba region of Sichuan. His childhood there was shaped by mountain life and hard work. He reportedly spent time herding cattle during those early years. Yet he already had a strong interest in sports.

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At fourteen, he joined the Enbo Fight Club in Chengdu. He started practicing Sanda in 2010. Soon, competition showed him that fighting could become his future. He finished second at the Sichuan Youth Sanda Championship. Between 2014 and 2015, he trained with Sichuan’s Sanda team.

He later moved from Sanda into mixed martial arts. His professional MMA career began in 2016. He eventually fought for Wu Lin Feng before reaching the UFC. Speaking about his unusual name, he once joked, “I’m sure you’ve never heard a name like that before.”

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What is Su Mudaerji’s ethnicity?

Su Mudaerji is ethnically Tibetan. His Tibetan name is Sonam Dhargay. His Chinese name is 苏木达尔基, while his Tibetan name reflects his heritage. He comes from the Aba region of Sichuan. That region has deep Tibetan cultural and community roots.

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His ethnicity became especially significant after entering the UFC. Mudaerji also describes himself as the UFC’s first ethnically Tibetan fighter in his Instagram bio, making the milestone a notable part of his identity.

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His UFC debut, therefore, represented more than another professional opportunity. It also marked a significant moment in his journey as a Tibetan fighter competing on the sport’s biggest stage.

People from his region followed his journey closely. “It’s a moment of pride for the people of Tibet,” he said. He also expressed hope that more Tibetan fighters would follow.

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His nickname, “The Tibetan Eagle,” strongly reflects that identity. Mudaerji has spoken proudly about representing his people. He once explained that Tibetan people from his region watched his fights.

Is Su Mudaerji Christian?

No. Mudaerji does not appear to be Christian. While he has not extensively discussed his personal religious beliefs in public, his social media activity provides a strong indication of his connection to Buddhism.

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In one Instagram post, Mudaerji shared images from what appears to be a Buddhist cultural or religious celebration, accompanied by “LOSAR TASHI DELEK,” a traditional Tibetan New Year greeting. The post also features Tibetan Buddhist cultural elements, offering a glimpse into his religious and cultural background.

His Tibetan heritage further provides context, as Tibetan culture has a longstanding connection with Tibetan Buddhism. However, rather than relying solely on his ethnicity, his own social media post offers more direct evidence of his connection to the tradition.

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So, Mudaerji’s journey remains closely connected to his roots. He went from herding cattle to competing under the UFC lights, with his Sanda training providing the foundation for his MMA career. His time at Enbo Fight Club gave him an important early opportunity, while his success has also brought representation to Tibetan athletes.

He once said, “I want to bring honor for my people.” That statement captures the personal side of his career. For Mudaerji, fighting became about more than winning alone.