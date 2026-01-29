What Is Tai Tuivasa’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

In the UFC, Tai Tuivasa has built a fan base with his knockouts and fun-loving personality. But it is the heavyweight’s shoey celebration, where he pours beer into a shoe and gulps it down, that caught fans’ attention. While the Aussie never shies away from showing his playful side, his background has often stayed a little under the radar.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After a long hiatus from competition, ‘Bam Bam’ is looking to make a statement with his return at UFC 325. Standing across from him will be the surging Tallison Texeira. And truth be told, this matchup could shape the future of Tuivasa’s career. The Aussie heavyweight is currently riding a five-fight losing streak, and another setback could put everything in doubt. With so much at stake, the 265-pounder will be eager to deliver a defining performance. So, as the Sydney native looks to light up the crowd this weekend, let’s get to know him on a more personal level and take a closer look at his background.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where is Tai Tuivasa from and What is Tai Tuivasa’s Nationality?

Tai Tuivasa is from Australia and hails from the capital city of New South Wales, Sydney. Born on March 16, 1993, the 32-year-old grew up in the suburbs of Sydney and shared a house with 11 siblings. As far as education is concerned, there isn’t much information about the heavyweight’s school or college life, or whether he was a good student. But there is definitely some insight into his early interest in sports.

During his youth, Tai Tuivasa joined local rugby leagues and found some success. He’s always been big, tall, and powerful, so getting through adversaries on the field was never a problem. However, things started going south when he developed a gambling addiction and eventually ended up leaving the sport. That was when martial arts came knocking at his door, and Tuivasa found another reason to pursue his dream to become an athlete.

Leaving the bad addiction behind, the UFC heavyweight picked up MMA gloves and started training, and the rest became history. Now, as we know Tuivasa’s nationality and a bit about his background, let’s take a look at his ethnicity.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Tai Tuivasa’s ethnicity?

Tai Tuivasa calls himself a proud Australian, and his roots also trace back deep into the country’s Indigenous population. According to Wikipedia, his mother’s origins link to the Wiradjuri people, one of the Aboriginal Australian groups recognized as the first people of the land.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While the UFC heavyweight’s mother comes from a rich and meaningful background, his father’s side has an interesting story as well. As per Wikipedia and other sources, Tai Tuivasa’s paternal roots trace back to Samoa, with Samoans being the Indigenous people of the Polynesian islands. ‘Bam Bam’ also carries Samoan tattoos on his body, a clear sign of how closely he remains connected to his parents’ beginnings.

Imago December 2, 2022, ORLANDO, FL, ORLANDO, FL, United States: ORLANDO, FL – December 2: Tai Tuivasa steps on the scale for the official weigh-ins at Grand Hyatt for UFC Orlando – Thompson vs Holland on December 2, 2022 in ORLANDO, FL, United States. ORLANDO, FL United States – ZUMAp175 20221202_zsa_p175_008 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

So, with so much culture behind him, an inevitable question arises. What religion does Tai Tuivasa follow? Well, there is some clarity on that front too, so let’s take a look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Tai Tuivasa Christian?

Although Tai Tuivasa’s Wiradjuri and Samoan background might lead some to believe that he and his family follow multiple belief systems, the heavyweight actually grew up as a devout Christian. According to the Aussie’s own revelation, he was raised in a Samoan church. Over time, however, Tuivasa’s views on religion gradually began to change.

As per an ABC article, ‘Bam Bam’ described himself as not strictly “religious”, but he does carry deep feelings about his ancestors watching over him. As he put it, “I felt what my ancestors felt. I went through what my ancestors went through.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tai ‘BAMBAM’ Tuivasa | FROM THE AREA ‼️ (@bambamtuivasa) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

So, it is fair to say the UFC heavyweight is still on a personal journey when it comes to understanding his beliefs and faith. That said, now that we have gotten to know Tai Tuivasa a little more closely, do you think he can make a statement against Tallison Teixeira at UFC 325 and pull off a comeback? Let us know in the comments section below.