What is Tai Tuivasa’s Net Worth in 2026? UFC Career Earnings, Endorsements, and More

Tai Tuivasa doesn’t talk like a corporate athlete, doesn’t fight like one either, and he certainly doesn’t celebrate wins like one. Shoeys, knockouts, chaos, that’s been his brand. But as 2026 begins, there’s a more practical question starting to follow the Australian heavyweight around: how much has all of this actually paid off?

With nearly a decade in the UFC and one of the most recognizable personalities in the heavyweight division, Tuivasa has quietly turned entertainment value into real money. And with a return fight booked at UFC 325 after a long layoff, that number could still be moving. So, where does Tai Tuivasa stand financially right now?

What is Tai Tuivasa’s Net Worth?

As of early 2026, Tai Tuivasa’s net worth is estimated at around $4 million, according to figures reported by Celebrity Net Worth. For a heavyweight who hasn’t touched gold and is currently on a 5-fight losing streak, that number says a lot about consistency, timing, and star power.

Tuivasa is scheduled to return against Tallison Teixeira at UFC 325, marking his first fight in nearly 18 months. A strong comeback, especially in the heavyweight division with the new bonus structure in place, could shift that estimate upward quickly. But how did he build this number in the first place?

Tai Tuivasa’s Career Earnings

His biggest confirmed payday came at UFC 271 against Derrick Lewis, in one of the wildest heavyweight knockouts in recent memory. That night, Tuivasa walked away with $261,000, broken down into a $100,000 base salary, a $100,000 win bonus, a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, and $11,000 in sponsorship money.

Before that, he stacked several six-figure nights. Against Augusto Sakai, Tuivasa earned $206,000, thanks to a $75,000 base, a matched win bonus, a $50,000 performance bonus, and sponsorship pay. His fight with Greg Hardy was another standout, netting him $211,000, including a massive $75,000 bonus.

Earlier wins also steadily padded his career earnings. Victories over Harry Hunsucker ($135,000) and Stefan Struve ($125,000) showed steady growth in his contract value, while his loss to Serghei Spivac still earned him $35,000, proof that simply showing up in the UFC heavyweight division pays more than most realize.

There’s also talk of a reported $860,000 payout for Tuivasa’s UFC 293 fight against Alexander Volkov, though the UFC hasn’t officially disclosed those figures. If accurate, it would represent one of the largest single paydays of his career and reinforce his value as a main-card heavyweight attraction. It’s also important to note that figures provided here are estimations based on publicly available sources and may not reflect accurate purses. With that said, let’s talk about ‘Bam Bam’s endorsements!

Tuivasa’s Brand Endorsements

One of his most notable partnerships is with Drink West, a beer company based in Western Sydney. Tuivasa doesn’t just endorse the brand, he’s also invested in it, alongside his brother-in-law and fellow UFC fighter Tyson Pedro.

He has also partnered with FTA (From The Arena), an apparel brand rooted in the same Western Sydney community where Tuivasa grew up. The connection isn’t accidental; it’s personal, and it fits his identity better than a generic sponsorship ever could.

Beyond endorsements, Tuivasa co-hosts “The Halfcast Podcast” with Tyson Pedro and Andrew Fifita, adding another revenue stream while expanding his presence beyond fight nights. With UFC 325 looming and a division that always rewards knockout artists, Tai Tuivasa’s net worth might not be finished growing just yet!