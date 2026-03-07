What Is the BMF Belt? All You Need to Know About the History, Meaning, and All BMF Champions in UFC History

The UFC doesn’t hand out belts outside its traditional championship structure. Titles are usually tied to divisions, rankings, and long winning streaks. But every once in a while, the sport creates something different. The BMF belt is exactly that kind of outlier. It doesn’t follow rankings, it isn’t tied to one weight class, and it was born from a moment rather than a long-term plan.

The silver belt returns to the spotlight at UFC 326 on March 7, 2026, when Max Holloway defends it against former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Their first meeting dates back to 2015, when Holloway won by first-round TKO after Oliveira suffered an injury during a takedown attempt. More than a decade later, both men are legends in their own right, and the BMF title once again sits at the center of the story.

But what exactly is the BMF belt? Why does it exist, and how did it become one of the most talked-about symbolic titles in the UFC? Let’s start at the beginning.

What is the UFC BMF belt, and why was it created?

The letters BMF stamped on the belt stand for “Baddest Motherf—r.” As Russel Crowe’s character, Maximus, in the movie Gladiator (2000) exclaimed, “Are you not entertained?” and in essence, that is what the BMF belt represents. Toughness, durability, and the willingness to walk into a fight without hesitation to put on a show that the fans won’t forget anytime soon.

The belt was created in 2019, sparked by a moment inside the Octagon. After defeating Anthony Pettis at UFC 241, Nate Diaz grabbed the microphone and declared his claim to the title of the toughest fighter in the sport.

“We’re fighting for the baddest motherf—- in the game belt, and that’s mine,” the Stockton legend said. “I would like to defend it against Jorge Masvidal.”

The idea caught fire almost instantly. Masvidal had just knocked out Ben Askren in five seconds, the fastest finish in UFC history, and had also stopped Darren Till earlier that year. With two of the sport’s most unpredictable personalities suddenly circling each other, UFC boss Dana White decided to lean into the moment.

Instead of treating it like a regular fight, the promotion created a symbolic championship belt specifically for their matchup. And just like that, the BMF title was born.

When was the first BMF title fight, and who won it? Who are all the BMF champions in UFC history?

The inaugural BMF fight took place at UFC 244 in November 2019 inside Madison Square Garden. Everything about the night felt different. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson walked into the Octagon carrying the newly designed belt. He was even present during the face-offs before the event, adding a level of spectacle the UFC rarely produces outside championship fights.

The matchup itself lived up to the hype. ‘Gamebred’ started fast, landing heavy combinations and even rocking Diaz with a head kick. Diaz, known for his endurance, kept pressing forward and talking trash as the rounds went on.

However, a deep cut over Diaz’s right eye forced the ringside doctor to stop the fight after the third round. It wasn’t the ending fans wanted, but the result was clear: Jorge Masvidal became the first BMF champion. Here is the full lineage of the crown:

Name Date Reign and Division Jorge Masvidal November 2, 2019 1291 days (welterweight) Justin Gaethje July 29, 2023 259 days (lightweight) Max Holloway April 13, 2024 690 days (lightweight, 1 defense against Dustin Poirier)

Note: Masvidal was stripped of the title on May 16, 2023, after he announced his decision to hang up his gloves and retire from MMA at UFC 287.

When was the BMF belt revived? Who won the BMF belt at UFC 291?

After Masvidal captured the belt in 2019, the BMF title disappeared for nearly four years. The UFC simply didn’t force another matchup until the right kind of fight presented itself.

That moment arrived in July 2023 at UFC 291, when Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje met in a rematch.

Their first fight in 2018 had been a brutal five-round war that Poirier eventually won by TKO as he made a run towards the interim lightweight title. By 2023, both fighters had become even bigger stars. Each had held the interim lightweight title, and both had suffered losses to dominant champions like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira.

The rematch delivered another dramatic moment in Salt Lake City. In the second round, Gaethje launched a perfectly timed head kick that knocked Poirier out cold. Jorge Masvidal, the original champion, then entered the cage to place the belt around Gaethje’s waist, a symbolic passing of the torch and the crown.

How is the BMF belt different from UFC divisional titles? Can the BMF belt be defended like a regular title?

The biggest difference between the BMF belt and traditional UFC titles is structure. Divisional championships follow a clear path: climb the rankings, earn a title shot, win the belt, then defend it against top contenders. Everything is tied to weight classes and rankings.

The BMF title doesn’t work that way. It has no official weight class, no mandatory challengers, and no ranking requirements. The belt is awarded when the UFC decides a matchup captures the spirit of what the title represents. That is, fighters known for aggression, durability, and entertainment.

In many ways, the BMF belt fills a gap that normal titles don’t. A technically perfect champion might dominate fights with careful strategy. But the BMF belt celebrates fighters who embrace chaos, the ones willing to trade punches in the center of the Octagon if the moment calls for it.

Yes, the belt can be defended, but only when the UFC chooses the right matchup.

That’s exactly what’s happening at UFC 326, where current champion Max Holloway puts the belt on the line against Charles Oliveira. If history tells us anything, BMF fights rarely play out quietly. They tend to become the kind of battles fans talk about for years. And if Holloway and Oliveira deliver anything close to the chaos expected, the BMF belt will once again prove why it remains one of the most unique titles in the sport.