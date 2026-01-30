What Is the Meaning Behind Aaron Tau’s Tattoos? Exploring the Stories and Origins of His Ink

When Aaron Tau walks into the Octagon at UFC 325, the first thing fans will notice isn’t his stance or his footwork. It’s his face. In a sport where fighters often rely on knockouts to introduce themselves, Tau’s tattoos do some of that talking before the cage door even closes.

But this isn’t ink for shock value. The New Zealander’s tattoos carry weight, history, and responsibility. As he opens the early prelims in Sydney, competing in the Road to UFC Season 4 Flyweight Tournament final, Tau isn’t just fighting for a contract. He’s carrying culture onto one of the biggest stages in MMA. So what do Aaron Tau’s tattoos actually mean? And why do they matter more than most?

What is the meaning behind Aaron Tau’s face tattoo?

Aaron Tau wears a mataora, a traditional Māori facial moko reserved for men of Māori descent. In Māori tradition, tā moko represents far more than decoration. Historically, it marked milestones between childhood and adulthood, signaling status, rank, lineage, and mana.

Men traditionally received moko on the face (moko kanohi), thighs (puhoro), and buttocks (raperape), while women wore moko on the lips (ngutu) and chin (kauae). Tau’s mataora places him firmly within that lineage and makes history at the same time.

When he steps into the cage at Qudos Bank Arena, Tau will become the first UFC fighter to compete with a mataora. Fighters like Kai Kara-France and Dan Hooker proudly represent Māori heritage, but Tau’s facial moko brings that identity front and center. And he knows not everyone will understand it.

According to him, “Negative people are going to have their say and it’s going to allow for conversations that we can have to enlighten and educate people. Then other positive conversations are going come from like indigenous people from all around the world, and it will just promote our culture in a positive light, no matter what…”

And timing-wise? It’s no coincidence. He received the tattoo in 2023, then earned a shot on the Contender Series, where he said the goal was to “remind the world where the greatest fighters on Earth come from.” Now, let’s shift our focus to the rest of his body art.

Other tattoos on Aaron Tau’s body

Beyond his face, Aaron Tau’s other tattoos are far more understated and far more personal. Across his chest, he has the name “Dylan”, accompanied by the date 08-11-91. Tau hasn’t publicly explained the meaning in detail, but the placement and permanence suggest someone deeply significant in his life.

He also appears to have Roman numerals inked on the back of his neck, though the exact numbers and their meaning remain unclear. And that’s part of the pattern here.

Aaron Tau isn’t a household name yet. Information about his tattoos is limited because his UFC journey is just beginning. But that could change quickly. After all, Tau’s story stretches far beyond tattoos.

Raised in Rahiri, Hokianga, he left home at 15, played rugby league, made the Queensland Māori team, and eventually found MMA after being told his aggression needed direction. That’s why a win at UFC 325 doesn’t just bring him a contract, it brings a spotlight that will be the beginning of a much bigger conversation!