What Is the Meaning Behind Alberto Montes’s Tattoos? Exploring the Stories and Origins of His Ink

The UFC’s newest Venezuelan prospect, Alberto Montes, is already drawing comparisons to Conor McGregor, with a 10-1 record. Apart from his MMA record, Montes’s tattoos over his body reveal something about the fighter. At first glance, many fans call him a “clone” of undisputed lightweight champion Ilia Topuria. However, the 31-year-old Venezuelan showcases much more, especially with a strong ground game.

This week, Alberto Montes will make his promotional debut at UFC 326 against Ricky Turcios, and the countdown to the fight has already begun. However, fans are paying more attention to his tattoos than the matchup itself. In fact, ‘The Promise’ draws inspiration for many of his designs from other fighters, especially his animal-themed tattoos, which resemble those of Conor McGregor. With the fight just hours away, here’s what Alberto Montes’ tattoos really mean.

What is the meaning of Alberto Montes’s chest tattoo?

Animal tattoos have long been a favorite among MMA fighters, as seen with Conor McGregor’s gorilla and tiger designs. Similarly, Alberto Montes has inked a tiger and a snake across his chest. Interestingly, he fuses both tattoos together, creating a design that reflects his fighting spirit. For instance, like the snake, ‘The Promise’ uses his jiu-jitsu, while, like the tiger, he delivers powerful strikes. Beyond the cage, Montes also loves animals and takes care of them passionately.

“I’m a chill guy who loves sports and adrenaline,” Alberto Montes told UFC. “I have four pets, three dogs(Huskies) and one cat, and I enjoy a lot of different hobbies like soccer and cooking.”

In the world of tattoos, the tiger, known as the king of the jungle, symbolizes raw physical and inner strength, as well as bravery, while the snake, shedding its skin, represents personal growth, renewal, and transformation. Over time, Montes has proven himself as a formidable competitor throughout his MMA career.

Born in Venezuela, he moved to the United States years ago to chase his dream in MMA, and in doing so, he fulfilled a promise he made to his mother. Now, his journey officially continues with the UFC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alberto Montes (@thepromisemma)

There, in Florida, he fought professionally and honed his skills, which eventually earned him a spot on DWCS in 2024. However, an injury delayed his UFC debut for over a year. Now, channeling the spirit of his tattoos, Alberto Montes returns ready to make a strong UFC debut. Having explored his chest tattoos, we turn our attention to the Venezuelan’s other designs.

Are there any other tattoos on Alberto Montes’s body?

Just like the tattoos on his chest, Alberto Montes’s other tattoos are also animal-themed, covering various parts of his body. For instance, one of his most striking designs depicts a Pharaoh lion inspired by the Great Sphinx of Giza, which traditionally combines a human face with a lion’s body.

However, the Venezuelan star reversed the concept on his left arm, depicting a lion’s face on a human body, which highlights his admiration for animals. At the same time, the Sphinx symbolizes courage and ferocity guided by human reasoning.

On the same arm, Montes displays the Illuminati-inspired “Eye of Providence” tattoo, an eye inside a triangle. This symbol represents the all-seeing eye of God watching over humanity, embodying divine providence, wisdom, and protection. While some link it to conspiracy theories, its roots trace back to Renaissance-era Christian art and Freemasonry.

Montes also inks Egyptian-themed designs, including the god Anubis with a human body and a dog or jackal head. Anubis traditionally protects mummification, guides souls in the underworld, and oversees funerary rites, symbolizing protection in the afterlife.

At the same time, these tattoos reflect Montes’ love for dogs. He even inked a dog-like creature resembling a husky or wolf on his neck. Near this tattoo, he added a hand gesture symbolizing victory, reinforcing his champion mindset.

Across his torso, the Venezuelan star tattooed the word “jiu-jitsu,” highlighting his grappling skills and passion for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He finishes 60% of his MMA fights via submission, often using the D’Arce choke and Anaconda choke. Still, Alberto Montes has not completed his tattoo collection.

He tattoos a wolf on his right knuckle to represent how a wolf survives in the jungle with independence, freedom, and the strength a fighter needs to reach the top. At the same time, while Montes loves animals, he also honors his beliefs and heritage: he tattoos a cross on his right hand to reflect his Christian faith. In addition, he tattoos the other side of his neck with symbols that appear to be religious inscriptions, though their exact meaning remains unrecognizable.

Alberto Montes’ legs feature additional tattoos, though their details are difficult to make out from a distance. He may reveal them himself soon.

Now, let’s turn our attention to the upcoming UFC 326: Holloway vs. Oliveira. What do you think about Alberto Montes’ future in the featherweight division? Could he leave his mark like his idols? Share your thoughts below.