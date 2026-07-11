What Is the Meaning Behind Brandon Royval’s Tattoos? Exploring the Stories and Origins of His Ink

Brandon Royval isn’t just one of the most electrifying flyweights on the UFC roster; he’s also a walking canvas of stories. The Denver native, known to fans as “Raw Dawg,” wears his history on his skin as much as he wears it on his sleeve inside the Octagon. Royval’s last outing was a tough one, a loss to Manel Kape that snapped his momentum and left him hungry for redemption. That setback stung, but if there’s one thing Royval has proven time and again, it’s that he thrives in the fire. He’s a fighter who wears his heart on his sleeve, literally. His tattoos aren’t just decoration; they’re chapters of a life forged in grit, family, and an unrelenting will to survive.

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What Is the Meaning of Brandon Royval’s Left Sleeve Tattoo?

The sleeve on Royval’s left arm is not just a tattoo. It is like a canvas that has been inked with a story of resilience and identity. While he wouldn’t have explained every element of it, looking at them makes it clear what kind of message one should take away from them. It is the combination of traditional and neo-traditional art styles with elements ranging from a floral arrangement to dark-shaded areas.

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This part of his design is also what makes Royval’s left sleeve stand out, as it represents his fighting career to the core. In a 2022 conversation with BJPenn.com, Royval mentioned that he got a lot of tattoos when he broke his wrist. It actually is his trophy. The flyweight fighter has sustained injuries that could have easily stopped others who were not as mentally strong as him, and his tattoos are there to show he went through them all. So a painful area at the wrist, which usually is not the best spot for getting a tattoo, here takes on a symbolic meaning of overcoming physical hurdles. As he wraps up his hands or lands punches in the ring, those tattoos are there, staring right back, reminding him of his past struggles.

Are There Any Other Tattoos on Brandon Royval’s Body?

You bet. Royval’s ink isn’t confined to just one arm. He’s got work spread across his body, each piece adding another layer to his personal narrative. His right arm features more traditional designs, including bold lettering and symbolic imagery that complements the left sleeve. It’s not as densely packed, but it’s clear that Royval views his body as a living journal.

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One of the most talked-about pieces is the script work on his torso and chest. While he’s kept the exact wording private, the placement, over his heart, suggests something deeply personal. Fighters often use chest pieces to honor family, and given Royval’s tight-knit upbringing in a working-class Hispanic household in Denver, it’s safe to assume those letters carry serious weight.

There’s also ink on his legs, though those are less visible during fights. Royval has never been one to flash his tattoos for attention; they’re there for him. In an era where fighters often turn their bodies into billboards, Royval’s ink feels refreshingly personal. It’s not about branding or selling a persona; it’s about marking the moments that matter.

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Now, Royval is staring down one of the biggest fights of his career. He’s set to face Lone’er Kavanagh at UFC 329 on July 11, 2026, inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The stakes couldn’t be higher. Royval is coming off back-to-back losses to Joshua Van and Manel Kape, and a third straight defeat would be a disaster for his title aspirations. But if there’s one thing we know about “Raw Dawg”, it’s that he doesn’t back down.