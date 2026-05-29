What Is the Meaning Behind Deiveson Figueiredo’s Tattoos? Exploring the Stories and Origins of His Ink

After spending nearly a decade inside the promotion, Deiveson Figueiredo has remained one of UFC’s most entertaining flyweight and bantamweight fighters. The Brazilian cemented his place among the greats when he became the flyweight champion by defeating Joseph Benavidez in their July 2020 rematch. Following that breakthrough, ‘Deus da Guerra’ engaged in a historic quadrilogy with Brandon Moreno that still stands as one of the defining highlights of his career. Well, Figueiredo’s professional journey has always generated intrigue among fight fans, and that same fascination has remained intact when it comes to his personality outside the Octagon as well.

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On May 30th, the former UFC flyweight champion is set to take one of the biggest leaps of his career. At the UFC’s fifth promotional visit to Macau, the Brazilian will headline the card against the dangerous Chinese contender Song Yadong. A win here could ultimately determine the direction of Deiveson Figueiredo’s career. So, at 38, in an effort to prove that he’s still the feared champion fans once revered, Figueiredo will look to deliver a vintage performance against Yadong. But before he steps into the Octagon this week, let’s take a closer look at his tattoos and the stories they tell.

What is the meaning of Deiveson Figueiredo’s right forearm tattoo?

Though Deiveson Figueiredo doesn’t have many tattoos, he does boast some body art that stands out from the rest. Most notably, his forearm tattoo that resembles a UFC belt. Just days after beating Brandon Moreno at UFC 270 back in 2022, the Brazilian inked a tattoo that reads, ‘Deiveson Figueiredo World Champion Flyweight,’ placed over a UFC belt design.

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After getting that exceptional tattoo, Figueiredo definitely entered a league of fighters with some of the most unique ink in MMA. However, he’s far from the only UFC star to have a championship belt tattooed on his body. Most famously, former two-division champion Alex Pereira, who is currently chasing three-belt glory against Ciryl Gane at the UFC White House card, also has a UFC belt inked on his bicep.

Beyond that, it’s also worth mentioning that fighters like Conor McGregor, with his rose-based forearm design, and TJ Dillashaw, with his immaculate eye tattoo, have long been regarded as owners of some of the most staggering forearm tattoo work in the UFC world. That said, let’s take a closer look at what other tattoos the former UFC bantamweight contender possesses.

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Are there any other tattoos on Deiveson Figueiredo’s body?

Well, it’s clear that Deiveson Figueiredo’s arm tattoo is arguably his most recognizable piece of body art. Besides that, he has two other tattoos that usually stand out whenever he fights. One is the shoulder tattoo, and then there’s a small tattoo on his neck.

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When it comes to the shoulder tattoo, the Brazilian has opted for a tribal-style design, seemingly inspired by either a scorpion or tiger claws. As for the neck tattoo, it appears to be an initial, possibly representing either himself or one of his loved ones, though the exact meaning behind the ink remains unclear.

If Deiveson Figueiredo’s history is anything to go by, there’s always a chance he could get another tattoo following UFC Macau. However, to make that potential tattoo truly memorable, the former champion first needs to deliver a statement performance against Song Yadong in front of the Chinese fighter’s home crowd.