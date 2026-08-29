What Is the Meaning Behind Denise Gomes’ Tattoos? Exploring the Stories and Origins of Her Ink

Some stories are written in words, and others are carried on the skin. For Denise Gomes, the fighter’s journey is impossible to separate from the bold personality she brings beyond the Octagon. Her ink offers another glimpse into that identity, with designs that speak to strength, resilience, and individuality. Denise Gomes’s tattoos may catch the eye, but the stories behind them make them worth a closer look.

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What is the meaning of Denise Gomes’s arm tattoo?

Denise Gomes’ tattoo sleeve is hard to miss inside the Octagon. The Brazilian UFC fighter has a large black-and-grey sleeve covering most of her right arm, featuring what appears to be a stylized female portrait on the upper arm, surrounded by radiating and geometric elements. Further down the arm, the artwork includes additional shaded designs and script lettering.

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The artwork does offer some room for careful interpretation. The prominent female figure could, purely from a visual standpoint, be read as representing femininity, strength, or identity.

Likewise, the radiating elements around the figure are commonly used in tattoo art to create a sense of power, energy, or importance. The darker, heavily shaded composition also gives the sleeve a bold, almost protective aesthetic.

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But those are interpretations of the imagery, not confirmed meanings from Gomes herself.

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What makes some of those interpretations tempting is Gomes’ own description of her UFC journey. On her official UFC profile, she says that fighting represents personal satisfaction after going through difficult experiences and not letting them stop her. She also names her teachers, training partners, family, friends and even herself among her everyday heroes.

Are there any other tattoos on Denise Gomes’s body

Denise Gomes’ tattoo collection goes far beyond the ink on her arms. With more than 13 tattoos across her body, the UFC fighter has made them a striking part of her identity and a reflection of the strength and determination she brings to her fighting career.

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One of her most eye-catching pieces is the bold “Overcome” tattoo on her neck. The word is written prominently across her throat, making it difficult to miss and giving the tattoo a powerful sense of purpose. It can be seen as a fitting representation of overcoming challenges, a theme that closely mirrors the demands of her mixed martial arts journey.

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Her arms are also heavily tattooed, featuring shaded floral artwork and designs connected to her martial arts journey. These pieces create near-full sleeves and add to her distinctive appearance inside the Octagon.

The artwork continues down her legs, where she has larger decorative tattoos. She also has a particularly personal design featuring the initials “D” and “G”, with one letter placed across each side of her glutes.

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Taken together, Gomes’ tattoos are more than just body art. They form a collection of bold, personal designs that complement the fighter’s tough and resilient image.

Denise Gomes has already made her presence felt in the Octagon, but her story does not end when the fight is over. Denise Gomes’s tattoos reveal a different side of the fighter, blending bold designs with personal meaning and a powerful sense of identity. From her striking “Overcome” neck piece to the artwork covering her arms and legs, every detail adds another layer to her persona. For fans who thought they knew Gomes inside the cage, her ink offers one more reason to look a little closer.