Tattoos often reveal parts of an athlete’s story that fans never see inside the arena. Every piece of ink can represent a struggle, a belief, a memory, or a personal milestone. For UFC heavyweight star Derrick Lewis, tattoos serve exactly that purpose.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

His collection reflects different chapters of his life, from difficult times growing up to becoming one of the most feared knockout artists in mixed martial arts. Together, they paint a picture of the man behind the nickname, “The Black Beast.”

What is the meaning of Derrick Lewis’ chest tattoo?

Derrick Lewis’ most recognizable chest tattoo is the ‘Crown and Gloves’ design stretching across the lower part of his chest. The boxing gloves symbolize his love for combat sports and the fighting spirit that helped him build a successful career. Above the gloves sits a crown, representing his belief that no setback is permanent. The design reflects a mindset that has defined much of his journey. Whenever life knocked him down, he found a way to rise again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directly beneath that artwork sits the ‘Hard Time’ tattoo. While simple in appearance, the phrase carries significant weight. It serves as a reminder of the challenges and hardships Derrick Lewis experienced before becoming a UFC star. Rather than forgetting those difficult moments, he chose to make them a permanent part of his story. The tattoo reflects resilience, survival, and the determination required to reach the highest level of professional fighting.

Another important piece connected to his chest is the ‘Knock Out King’ tattoo. Unlike many bold tattoo statements, this one is backed by accomplishments inside the Octagon. Lewis earned his reputation through years of devastating finishes and highlight-reel victories. He got the tattoo in 2018 after establishing himself among the division’s elite fighters. It represents both confidence and proof of what he achieved through persistence and hard work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Are there any other tattoos on Derrick Lewis’ body?

Yes, Derrick Lewis has several other tattoos, and many carry deeply personal meanings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the most notable is the ‘LORD KNOWS’ tattoo on his forearms. The phrase reflects his religious beliefs, but Lewis added his own signature twist when explaining it. He said, “Lord knows, of course, just something religious, but um, Lord knows what I would do to you with these hands, ya know.” The quote perfectly captures the balance between faith and confidence that often defines his personality.

His neck features an owl tattoo, though that was not the original design. As he grew older, however, he decided to replace the older tattoo with something different.

Explaining the change, Lewis said, “It used to be a black beast right here. I got it covered up, and put the owl there. Cause I’m more of a wise man than I was before.” The owl symbolizes wisdom, maturity, and personal growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his biceps are the words ‘LOYALTY’ and ‘RESPECT.’ Those tattoos reflect values Lewis considers important in everyday life. Discussing their meaning, he explained, “I want everyone to treat me with respect and just to know that I’m a loyalty guy.”

The message is straightforward and offers insight into the principles he values most.

Lewis also has a skateboarder tattoo on his right arm. The design pays tribute to a childhood interest. Speaking about it, Lewis simply stated, “I used to like to skateboard a little bit when I was younger.” The tattoo serves as a small reminder of simpler times before professional fighting became his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

His arms also feature two gorilla tattoos. One replaced an older tattoo, while the other was part of his original collection. Derrick Lewis has explained that gorillas are his favorite animals, making the designs a natural choice. Another tattoo celebrates his connection to Texas. Although he was born in Louisiana, he built his life in Houston and proudly represents the Lone Star State.

Finally, there is perhaps his most unusual tattoo, a penguin located on his backside. Lewis admitted he got it purely for laughs and because he enjoyed showing off at times. Years later, it remains one of the most entertaining stories in his collection.