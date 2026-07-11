What Is the Meaning Behind Gable Steveson’s Tattoos? Exploring the Stories and Origins of His Ink

With a 75-3 collegiate record, an Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games, and two NCAA Division I national championships, Gable Steveson has built one of the most accomplished résumés in modern amateur wrestling. Behind those achievements, however, is a more personal story that goes beyond medals and titles. Gable Steveson’s tattoos offer a glimpse into the family, inspirations, and mindset that have shaped one of wrestling’s biggest stars. Here’s the meaning behind the ink that tells his story.

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What is the meaning of Gable Steveson’s arm tattoo?

Gable Steveson’s arm tattoos are a reflection of the people, beliefs, and experiences that have given meaning to his life. Rather than being a single design with one meaning, the sleeve combines several personal tattoos that celebrate family, ambition, and the mindset that has driven him to Olympic success.

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Starting with a standout design is a gorilla, which Steveson calls his favorite tattoo. He chose the animal because he believes gorillas are among the smartest creatures in the world and the closest to humans. The tattoo reflects qualities such as strength, intelligence, and resilience that he admires.

One of the most recognizable is the French phrase “Je suis le meilleur,” meaning “I am the greatest,” tattooed on his wrist. Steveson got the tattoo when he was 17 after studying French throughout high school. Before getting it inked, he even asked his French teacher to verify the translation, ensuring it was grammatically correct. The phrase perfectly mirrors the self-belief that has defined his wrestling career from a young age.

The sleeve also includes the motivational phrase “Shoot for the stars, aim for the moon,” inspired by rapper Pop Smoke. Steveson explained that the message encourages him to keep chasing ambitious goals because even if he falls short, he will still accomplish something meaningful.

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The most heartfelt part of the sleeve honors his late brother, John, who passed away in 2009. Steveson revealed that his arm also features the birth dates of his mother, father, brother, and himself, along with his family’s last name. These tattoos keep his loved ones close and serve as a constant reminder of the support system behind his achievements.

Are there any other tattoos on Gable Steveson’s body?

Yes. While Gable Steveson’s arm sleeve receives the most attention, the Olympic gold medalist has several other meaningful tattoos that reflect his confidence, achievements, and personal philosophy.

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Portraits of Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali also appear on his arm, paying tribute to two combat sports legends whose attitude and purpose continue to inspire him. Completing the sleeve are a lion, a bear, Olympic-themed artwork, “The World Is Yours,” and several filler designs. According to Steveson, the collection represents “a lot of real inspirational stuff,” making his arm tattoos a visual timeline of his family, achievements, and pursuit of greatness.

Although his current collection includes a mix of portraits, animals, motivational phrases, family tributes, and Olympic-inspired artwork, Steveson says not every tattoo carries a profound meaning. Some are deeply personal, while others simply help complete the overall design. In his own words, his tattoos are “a lot of real inspirational stuff, a lot of meaningful stuff on me,” combined with “a couple of fillers here and there.”

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Beyond the wrist and front-body tattoos, Steveson has revealed plans to expand his collection even further. During a tattoo walkthrough, he shared that he intends to get his entire back tattooed in the future, describing it as the next major project in his body art journey.

Unlike many athletes who publicly dissect every piece of body art, Steveson prefers to let his tattoos speak for themselves. They reveal an athlete motivated by confidence, family, perseverance, and the pursuit of excellence, and reflect his appreciation for meaningful artwork and the aesthetic appeal of tattoos.

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From honoring family to celebrating Olympic glory and the icons who inspired him, Gable Steveson’s tattoos tell a story that goes far beyond body art. Every piece reflects a chapter of his journey, his resilience, and the confidence that has defined his career. As Steveson continues to chase new milestones in combat sports, one thing is certain: his collection of tattoos will likely keep evolving, adding new chapters to an already remarkable story.