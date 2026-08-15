What Is the Meaning Behind Ian Machado Garry’s Tattoos? Exploring the Stories and Origins of His Ink

“It’s going to happen; stopping it is impossible.” Ian Machado Garry said it with the kind of confidence that has become part of his identity. Nicknamed “The Future,” the Irishman has built his UFC journey on that unapologetic belief, from his first-round knockout at Madison Square Garden to his climb toward the welterweight elite. But Garry’s story is not only written inside the Octagon. Ian Machado Garry’s Tattoos capture the people, milestones, and beliefs that have stayed with him along the way. And behind the ink is a side of “The Future” that is every bit as intriguing as the fighter himself.

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What is the meaning of Ian Machado Garry’s wrist tattoo?

Ian Machado Garry’s wrist/hand tattoo reads “Imagine”, and Garry got it as a tribute to his grandfather, with whom he shared a particularly meaningful connection through John Lennon’s famous song.

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Garry explained that his grandfather was living with dementia and had difficulty remembering things. However, the word “Imagine” had a remarkable effect on him. Whenever Garry said it, his grandfather would immediately associate it with Lennon’s song and begin singing. That simple reaction became the reason Garry chose to permanently ink the word onto his body. Garry described the tattoo as a way of maintaining a connection with his grandfather through something that could still trigger a happy memory.

The significance of the tattoo therefore goes beyond the word itself. For Garry, “Imagine” represents family, memory and the moments that remain meaningful even when memories begin to fade. He also spoke warmly about singing the song with his grandfather, describing those moments as magical and noting that they shared similar personalities and enjoyed singing and dancing together.

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Interestingly, the tattoo came during Garry’s early MMA years, long before his UFC fame. It remains one of the more sentimental pieces among his collection, offering a glimpse of the family bond behind the confident fighter known as “The Future.”

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Are there any other tattoos on Ian Machado Garry’s body

Yes. Beyond the “Imagine” tattoo, Ian Machado Garry has several other pieces of ink, and many of them are tied to specific people, milestones, or moments in his career. His tattoos are less random body art and more like a visual record of his journey.

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One of his most recognizable pieces is on his left ribcage, where he has the words “The future is inevitable.” The tattoo fits his nickname, “The Future,” and reflects his confidence that his rise in MMA is something that cannot be stopped. Garry told UFC.com, “It’s going to happen; stopping it is impossible,” explaining his belief that his time at the top would eventually come.

His right shin also carries a “15” tattoo, which he got after his first-round knockout of Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Charlotte in May 2023. Layla Machado Garry got a matching “15” on her ribcage, marking Garry breaking into the UFC’s Top 15.

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Garry also has Layla’s name tattooed in cursive on his right forearm, along with a heart-and-arrow design on his hand that matches one on Layla’s forearm. His knuckles carry the word “soulmate,” a term the couple use for each other.

Another particularly personal tattoo is a small daisy on his right hand. Garry explained that it commemorates his UFC debut at Madison Square Garden. After his first-round knockout, Conor McGregor called him a “little daisy,” inspiring Garry to permanently mark the moment on the same hand he used to land the decisive shots. Garry has said he likes tattoos that connect him to powerful memories.

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For Ian Machado Garry, the ink is more than decoration. From “Imagine,” a deeply personal tribute to his grandfather, to tattoos marking career milestones and his relationship with Layla, each piece carries a memory, belief, or chapter of his life. Ian Machado Garry’s Tattoos ultimately reveal something the confident “The Future” rarely shows inside the Octagon: the people and moments that helped shape him. And if his tattoos are any indication, Garry’s story is far from finished.