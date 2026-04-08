What Is the Meaning Behind Josh Hokit’s Tattoos? Exploring the Stories and Origins of His Ink

What stories do Josh Hokit’s tattoos tell? That’s a question many curious fans have been asking since the heavyweight sensation rose to prominence in the UFC recently. In a relatively short time following his debut last year, the Californian has won over fans with his amazing performances and intriguing mic skills. So naturally, fans have been interested in learning more about Hokit, especially his body ink.

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After winning two fights in Dana White’s promotion, the heavyweight prospect is getting the opportunity of a lifetime to face #5-ranked Curtis Blaydes at UFC 327. With a win over ‘Razor’ in Miami, the 28-year-old could take Blaydes’ ranking and become a prime contender for the heavyweight title. But before Hokit looks to rock the Kaseya Center on April 11, let’s take a look at the several tattoos on his body.

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What is the meaning of Josh Hokit’s chest tattoo?

Whenever Josh Hokit fights, fans can’t help but notice his meticulously drawn chest tattoo. The Californian has a massive lion inked across his chest, wearing a crown. Typically, a lion tattoo symbolizes leadership and authority. Looking at Hokit’s demeanor and his confidence on the mic, that meaning seems to align well with his personality.

Beyond that, a lion tattoo also represents self-pride. As for its origin, the UFC heavyweight hasn’t revealed much, but it appears to be a personal choice rather than something with a specific meaning. However, Hokit isn’t the only one who boasts a lion tattoo.

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Most famously, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira also has a lion tattoo. But the difference between him and Hokit is that ‘Do Bronxs’ lion tattoo is drawn on his back, covering the entire area. When it comes to tattoos, the 28-year-old’s chest piece definitely catches the eye. Yet, he has added more body art that is equally interesting.

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Are there any other tattoos on Josh Hokit’s body?

In addition to the chest tattoo, Josh Hokit also has a pretty astonishing arm piece. He has a powerful-looking Spartan inked on his shoulder that extends down to his elbow, with detailed elements throughout. Following that, there’s a scary-looking fox or wolf, carefully enhanced with trees and geometric shapes around it. On his bicep, Hokit carries elements of the Spartan theme.

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He also inked a quote in Gothic font, “Not by might nor by power but by my Spirit,” which is a verse from the Bible, Zechariah 4:6. In the biblical verse, God provides a message of encouragement to Zerubbabel, the governor of Judah. It serves as a reminder that success is achieved through the will and wish of the divine rather than human strength or resources.

Lastly, Hokit’s love for Spartan imagery continues with another warrior tattoo, this time shown fighting a lion on his leg. And if you haven’t guessed by now, another UFC fighter, Cody Durden, is also a Spartan fan, with a similar warrior tattoo on his chest. It makes sense for fighters to choose ancient Greek warriors, as they symbolize strength, agility, and power inside the Octagon.

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That said, now that we’ve gone through the details of Hokit’s tattoos, which one do you think stands out the most?