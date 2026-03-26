What Is the Meaning Behind Julian Erosa’s Tattoos? Exploring the Stories and Origins of His Ink

UFC Seattle adds another chapter to Julian Erosa’s unpredictable career. He steps in against Lerryan Douglas, carrying a reputation that doesn’t always show up in rankings, but shows up when the cage door shuts. Case in point: his May 2025 war against Melquizael Costa. He lost by decision, yet still walked away with a Fight of the Night bonus. That tells you everything about ‘Juicy J’, he doesn’t just fight, he drags opponents into chaos and thrives there.

From his wild pace inside the Octagon to the ink he carries, there’s a story behind how he presents himself. And while Erosa isn’t someone who constantly explains his choices, one tattoo in particular has caught the attention of the fandom. So what does it actually mean?

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What is the meaning of Julian Erosa’s leg tattoo?

Julian Erosa has a distinctive piece inked on his leg that closely resembles “The Guy,” the mascot of Disturbed. For fans of the band, the reference is hard to miss. The character has been a recurring symbol across multiple albums and visuals, often portrayed as a cloaked, almost rebellious figure.

It first appeared during The Sickness era, not as a full character, but as a haunting image. That unsettling grin became the foundation of “The Guy,” evolving over time into a figure associated with resistance. In the band’s visuals, he’s often shown as someone who stands alone and takes on larger forces like corporations and armies.

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Julian Erosa has never publicly explained why he chose that tattoo. “The Guy” represents defiance, and whether intentional or not, it mirrors Erosa’s approach. He fights like someone willing to take risks against his opponents, no matter who they might be.

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The grin also bears resemblance to characters like Evil Ernie from Chaos! Comics and even the eerie “Shuffler” symbol from Watch Dogs 2. But unlike those references, ‘Juicy J’s tattoo ties back to a very specific cultural icon rooted in music and rebellion.

Are there any other tattoos on Julian Erosa’s body?

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From everything publicly visible, the answer is no. Across fight footage, weigh-ins, and his social media presence, no other tattoos stand out on Julian Erosa. The leg piece remains the only clearly identifiable ink tied to him.

As UFC Seattle approaches, Erosa returns to a familiar setting, high-risk fights with high-reward outcomes. His bout with Lerryan Douglas may not headline the card, but if history tells us anything, it won’t be quiet.