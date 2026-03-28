What Is the Meaning Behind Kyle Nelson’s Tattoos? Exploring the Stories and Origins of His Ink

For a while, Kyle Nelson has been wearing the tag of a veteran as he’s clashing in the UFC. Whenever the Canadian fights, the fans flock to see him compete, and the seasoned lightweight also makes sure to put on a show for everyone. However, as Nelson has managed to hook the audience with his performances inside the Octagon, fans are also very much intrigued by his tattoos.

On March 28, ‘The Monster’ is all set to make a comeback at UFC Seattle in a highly anticipated 155 lbs showdown against Terrance McKinney. Both lightweights like to throw down without caring much about defense, and that’s why fans are expecting nothing but an exhilarating showdown. But before Nelson rocks the audience this weekend with his exciting performance, let’s get to know him a little personally and look at what stories his tattoos tell.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

What is the meaning of Kyle Nelson’s chest tattoo?

At first glance, we notice that Kyle Nelson has a simple but meticulously drawn cross on his chest. The artistic piece is definitely subtle, but the different shapes transforming it into a really distinct tattoo stand out in their own way. As we could understand, the cross also symbolizes the Canadian fighter’s faith, because he is a devout Catholic.

On his social media, Nelson shares pictures of himself going to church with his family, which shows that he’s actively practicing the religion. However, he’s not the only one who has a cross drawn on his chest. Coincidentally, his UFC Seattle opponent, Terrance McKinney, also boasts a cross on his chest, but the feathers around his design make it much more distinguished from Nelson’s piece.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sportsnet (@sportsnet) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

That said, fighters picking cross tattoos seems to be a pretty common theme in the UFC, as Jean Silva also has a similar tattoo. However, the Brazilian placed it a little differently, as the tattoo is part of his shoulder and wrist design. Now, as we got to know about Kyle Nelson’s chest tattoo, let’s shift our gaze to what other tattoos ‘The Monster’ has.

ADVERTISEMENT

Are there any other tattoos on Kyle Nelson’s body

Other than the chest tattoo, Nelson also has other pretty interesting body art that demands attention. On his wrist, there are two shapes resembling the infinity or the forever symbol. For those unaware, the infinity symbol generally means there’s no end, but in the tattoo sense, it also represents other positive aspects of life, such as eternal love, friendship, and connection with loved ones. For Nelson, the infinity symbol on his wrist represents his unbreakable bond with his family

ADVERTISEMENT

Other than the wrist tattoo, the Canadian veteran UFC fighter also has a bicep tattoo, which is a black-and-white design. Like his chest tattoo, you can also find the use of Christian symbolism, like the cross. However, beyond the faith-related elements, the tattoo features the quote “Every man dies, not every man really lives,” from the Mel Gibson movie Braveheart. It represents the attitude with which he enters the cage.

In addition, Nelson also has a fun tattoo on his calves, which is the Canadian flag drawn with a skull. Again, in the UFC, fighters do like to wear their nationality with pride, as the former bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili also boasts the Georgian flag on his chest.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, what do you think about Kyle Nelson’s tattoos? Which one do you find interesting? Let us know in the comments section below.