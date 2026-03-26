What Is the Meaning Behind Lerryan Douglas’s Tattoos? Exploring the Stories and Origins of His Ink

Lerryan Douglas steps into the Octagon at UFC Seattle against Julian Erosa to make his debut in the promotion. Douglas arrives as a unified LFA champion, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai black belt, and a former national wrestling champion. That résumé suggests preparation. But here’s the thing: he’s still a newcomer to the UFC, and with that comes limited public insight into his personal life.

Which is why the details we can see, like his tattoos, start to matter more. They offer small clues about identity, roots, and what drives him as he begins this next chapter. So before he makes that walk in Seattle, let’s take a closer look at the ink he carries.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

What is the meaning of Lerryan Douglas’s chest tattoo?

Across his upper chest, just below the collarbones, Lerryan Douglas has a bold script written in a Gothic, Old English style. The lettering is sharp, heavy, and designed to stand out. At first glance, it’s not the easiest to read, but look closer, and it appears to spell ‘OLIVEIRA’.

His full name is Lerryan Douglas Oliveira, and the tattoo likely represents his family name, something deeply tied to his Brazilian roots. His journey is a reflection of the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was born in a small town in Brazil called Paranaguá, around 50 minutes from Curitiba (the capital). I moved to Curitiba for training at the age of 15 and became a professional fighter at 18 in 2013 when I did my first professional fight,” Douglas explained in his UFC.com Q&A. “In 2023 I moved to the US.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lerryan Douglas (@lerryanmma) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

That’s a lot of transition in a short time. And through all of it, the name stays constant. In Lerryan Douglas’ case, it likely signals pride in his surname and where he comes from. But the chest piece isn’t the only detail worth noting. There’s more, even if information around it remains limited.

Are there any other tattoos on Lerryan Douglas’s body

ADVERTISEMENT

Since Lerryan Douglas is still new to the UFC, there isn’t a deep archive of interviews or breakdowns about his tattoos. However, from available visuals, a few additional designs stand out.

On the side of his neck, there’s a black-and-grey flower, most likely a rose. It’s shaded with defined petals and a clean outline. Then there’s his left arm, which features a full sleeve tattoo. The standout element appears to be a large animal face, while surrounding patterns resemble scales or feather-like textures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Near his waistband, there’s also a smaller script tattoo. It’s written in a cursive style, but the exact wording isn’t clearly visible. As UFC Seattle approaches, Lerryan Douglas steps into a new level of competition. His record, titles, and background suggest he’s ready. But debuts are unpredictable, especially against a fighter like Julian Erosa, who thrives in chaotic fights.