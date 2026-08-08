What Tattoos Does Louie Sutherland Have? Exploring the Stories and Origins of His Ink

Louie Sutherland has built a reputation through his performances inside the MMA cage rather than his appearance outside it. The British heavyweight, nicknamed “The Vanilla Gorilla,” continues attracting attention as his career progresses. Alongside discussions about his fighting style, fans have also become curious about his tattoos and whether they carry personal meanings. Like many athletes, tattoos can represent family, milestones, beliefs, or defining moments. However, not every fighter chooses to publicly explain the stories behind their ink. Here’s what is currently known about Louie Sutherland’s tattoos.

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What are the details of Louie Sutherland’s chest tattoos?

Louie Sutherland has prominent body art across his upper chest, making them some of the most noticeable pieces he displays during fights. The Script Tattoo across his upper chest is a banner-style script tattoo that reads “Deliver Us From Evil,” a phrase widely recognized from the Lord’s Prayer. The Portrait Tattoo, positioned below this script on his left pectoral muscle, is a portrait tattoo.

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While the exact details of the portrait remain private, Sutherland has chosen to let the visible text and imagery speak for themselves while keeping the personal stories behind them out of the spotlight. Many professional fighters use tattoos to honor loved ones, celebrate achievements, or express personal beliefs, but unless he shares the full context himself, the exact personal significance remains a matter of interpretation.

Are there any other tattoos on Louie Sutherland’s body?

Yes, Louie Sutherland has additional tattoos on other parts of his body. Along with the tattoos visible on his arms during training and fights, he also has a large tattoo across his upper abdomen featuring what appears to be a samurai warrior wearing traditional Japanese armor. The intricate design covers a significant portion of his torso and is one of his more prominent pieces of body art.

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However, Sutherland has not publicly explained the meaning or inspiration behind the samurai tattoo, nor has he provided details about his other tattoos. Unlike some athletes who openly discuss the stories behind their ink, Sutherland has largely kept that side of his personal life private.