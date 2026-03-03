What Is the Meaning Behind Michael Johnson’s Tattoos? Exploring the Stories and Origins of His Ink

UFC veteran Michael Johnson proudly displays his faith on his chest. At 39, while most fighters slow down, Johnson sharpens his skills with time, proving he’s improving like fine wine. The lifelong mixed martial artist has spent over 15 years in the promotion and, even in the twilight of his career, he still fights with his heart while staying true to his values and beliefs.

After months away from the Octagon, Michael Johnson is finally back and has his sights set on Drew Dober, whom he will fight at UFC 326. He looks to bring out the best version of himself and continue his three-fight win streak in his clash on March 7 at the T-Mobile Arena. But as fight night approaches, attention has shifted beyond his fists to the ink etched across his body. What do Michael Johnson’s tattoos represent, and what stories lie behind them? Here’s a closer look.

What is the meaning of Michael Johnson’s back tattoo?

Michael Johnson proudly represents America, yet he openly embraces Japanese culture through the artwork covering his body. In fact, one of the most striking tattoos on his back closely resembles a traditional Japanese torii gate. Although he has not officially confirmed it as a torii, the design clearly mirrors the iconic gates that stand at the entrance of Shinto shrines in Japan.

In Japanese tradition, a torii gate marks the boundary between the ordinary world and a sacred space. It especially symbolizes transition, spiritual passage, and transformation. By choosing this design, ‘The Menace’ may be expressing his personal growth and a shift in mindset. In a way, the symbol reflects his journey from one phase of life to another.

Alongside the Japanese-inspired piece, Johnson also boldly inked his surname, “Johnson,” across his back in a distinctive font. That tattoo, meanwhile, emphasizes identity and self-belief. Throughout his UFC career, the 39-year-old has faced intense highs and difficult lows. At one point, he endured a four-fight losing streak that tested both his confidence and resilience.

Still, Michael Johnson refused to back down. Instead, he trusted himself and kept pushing forward. Eventually, that belief paid off. He now rides a three-fight winning streak, earning victories over Darius Flowers, Ottman Azaitar, and Daniel Zellhuber. So, through both his tattoos and his performances, ‘The Menace’ continues to tell a story of perseverance, identity, and constant evolution.

Are there any other tattoos on Michael Johnson’s body?

Michael Johnson displays a wide range of striking tattoos across his body, and each one appears to carry personal meaning. Among them, he wears the Latin phrase “Fortis Fortuna Adiuvat,” which translates to the well-known quote, “Fortune favors the bold.” That motto perfectly matches his mindset inside the Octagon. By choosing those words, ‘The Menace’ highlights the risks he has taken and the fearless attitude he has maintained throughout his career.

In addition, he lines his waist and the side of his torso with several quotes written in different languages, adding more depth to his story. On his left arm, he showcases a detailed mountain tattoo with sharp slopes stretching across the skin. Within that design, he inked the words “no limit” on his left bicep, sending a coherent message about pushing boundaries and refusing to settle.

Michael Johnson also incorporates multiple Japanese inscriptions into his body art. Through those choices, he embraces a warrior identity that reflects the discipline and resilience often associated with the samurai code.

Moreover, he added another powerful symbol to his collection when he got a phoenix tattoo in Las Vegas about five years ago. He explained its meaning in a YouTube video.

“Yeah, so this is my life, my career, you know,” Johnson said. “Going on my own, rising like the phoenix, coming down from, you know, where people think you’re all down and out, and rise like the phoenix, burn everything down.”

With that tattoo, Michael Johnson connects his life and career to the idea of rebirth and renewal, using the phoenix as a symbol of resilience through adversity.

In addition, he covers his right arm with a samurai armor tattoo that runs from his shoulder down to his wrist. The artwork wraps around his entire arm and creates a bold, armored look, even resembling the Winter Soldier’s vibranium arm in its full coverage. He blends Japanese script and floral elements into the design, giving it both strength and detail.

On his chest, Johnson wears a hanging cross that resembles a locket resting against his skin. Meanwhile, on the right side of his torso, he inked a samurai holding a sword, reinforcing the warrior theme. Altogether, “The Menace” builds a visual narrative through his tattoos. Still, many of the details remain partially hidden unless he fully reveals them during weigh-ins or fight nights.

This weekend, Michael Johnson steps into the cage to face a tough challenge at UFC 326.