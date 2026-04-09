What Is the Meaning Behind Nate Landwehr’s Tattoos? Exploring the Stories and Origins of His Ink

Coming off back-to-back losses and sitting at 5–5 in the UFC, Nate Landwehr finds himself at a familiar crossroads. On April 11, he faces veteran Cub Swanson at UFC 327, a matchup that could help snap his recent skid. With 18 career wins and three Performance of the Night bonuses, Landwehr has built his reputation the hard way through chaos and an all-action style.

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For a fighter nicknamed “The Train,” that identity isn’t just something commentators shout while he’s throwing down inside the Octagon; it’s something he’s chosen to carry with him, permanently. So what do his tattoos actually say about him? Let’s break it down.

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What is the meaning of Nate Landwehr’s chest tattoo?

Starting with the most obvious one, Nate Landwehr has his nickname, “The Train”, tattooed across his chest, just beneath the collarbone. And the meaning? It’s as straightforward as it gets.

Landwehr didn’t tie the nickname to a childhood story or a deeper backstory. He explained it in his own words in a past interview.

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“Because I’m a savage, and I run through MFers,” was the only explanation provided by the UFC star.

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And honestly, that line sums up both the tattoo and the fighter. If you’ve watched Nate Landwehr, you know the pattern. He doesn’t fight cautiously. He pushes forward, absorbs shots, and creates messy, high-paced exchanges. That approach has cost him at times; his last two losses both came via finishes, but it’s also what’s earned him bonuses and fan attention.

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Even his own expectations going into fights reflect that mindset. Ahead of his clash against Doo-Ho Choi at UFC 310, he admitted he’d try to be smarter defensively, but the instinct doesn’t change.

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“I’m gonna try to protect myself this time, but I’m just gonna come out guns blazing—swinging—and we’re gonna see what happens,” Nate Landwehr had shared.

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So when you look at the chest tattoo, it’s a reflection of his nickname and how he likes to fight inside the Octagon. But that’s not the only ink he carries.

Are there any other tattoos on Nate Landwehr’s body

Once you move past the chest, Nate Landwehr does have a few other tattoos. On his stomach, there appears to be the word “Faith” written in script. The exact lettering makes it difficult to read clearly, but if that’s the case, it adds a different dimension to his persona.

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Then there’s the tattoo on his back. Landwehr appears to have his surname inked across his back in stylized script. Again, it’s not the easiest to read, but the intent is familiar. Several fighters choose to tattoo their last names as a form of identity and legacy.

You see similar choices from fighters like Justin Gaethje, and even his upcoming opponent, Cub Swanson, has followed that route. As Nate Landwehr heads into UFC 327, the stakes are clear. A win over Swanson could reset his momentum. Another loss makes the climb steeper.