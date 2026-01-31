What Is the Meaning Behind Quillan Salkilld’s Tattoos? Exploring the Stories and Origins of His Ink

Quillan Salkilld’s tattoos are impossible to miss. For fans, they raise as many questions as his fighting style answers inside the cage. As his presence in MMA continues to grow, attention has turned to the stories etched across his skin. Each piece of ink hints at personal stories, beliefs, and influences that go beyond competition. Salkilld’s tattoos appear to reflect key chapters of his life.

Exploring the meaning and origins behind his body art offers a more intimate look at the fighter, making his tattoos as much a part of his story as his performances inside the octagon.

What is the meaning of Quillan Salkilld’s right foot tattoo?

Quillan Salkilld has a tattoo on his right foot of an “angry baker,” symbolizing a bakery. The story behind his foot tattoo is a funny one and comes from UFC 321 during his fight against Nasrat Haqparast. Early in the first round, around 2:30, Jon Anik, calling the fight cage-side, told a story while Salkilld landed the finish on Haqparast.

Anik explained that Haqparast had been overweight as a child, which led his parents to push him into combat sports at the age of 14. As the action continued, Salkilld and Haqparast traded on their feet, and Anik added the “bakery” detail, referencing the effect of sugar and bread on kids:

“So Quillan Salkilld–Nasrat Haqparast are fighting, and we’ve probably told this story before, but Nasrat was a really fat kid. I was sort of saying, ‘But you know, his parents owned a bakery. If my parents owned a bakery, I’d be banging blueberry muffins every day too.’” Jon Anik told Spinning Backfist.

What began as a lighthearted comment about childhood has now become a fan-favorite moment. Salkilld got a tattoo to commemorate it, and fans notice it especially because he delivered a devastating head kick that finished his Afghan opponent, and in the process, he even broke his foot.

Are there any other tattoos on Quillan Salkilld’s body?

Like many Australians, Quillan Salkilld displays tribal tattoos with blade-like patterns. He draws inspiration from traditional Aboriginal designs, which often mimic the geometric shapes of tools such as spears, boomerangs, or shields. These patterns symbolize the warrior mantle, making them a perfect fit as Salkilld rises through the UFC ranks.

Salkilld’s ink tells a story of ambition and heritage. While his tribal patterns and sword tattoo project a warrior’s spirit, other pieces are more personal. Wings on his back symbolize a desire for freedom, while the number ‘1’ on his wrist is a constant, visible reminder of his ultimate goal. To sit atop the lightweight division