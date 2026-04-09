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What Is the Meaning Behind Randy Brown’s Tattoos? Exploring the Stories and Origins of His Ink

Dushyant Patni

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Apr 8, 2026 | 9:37 PM EDT

HomeUFC

What Is the Meaning Behind Randy Brown’s Tattoos? Exploring the Stories and Origins of His Ink

Dushyant Patni

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Link Copied!

Apr 8, 2026 | 9:37 PM EDT

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As Randy Brown prepares to face Kevin Holland at UFC 327 on April 11, 2026, ‘Rudeboy’ enters the bout looking to bounce back from a TKO loss and stabilize his run in a stacked welterweight division. With a 20–7 record and years of experience inside the UFC, Brown has quietly built one of the more durable resumes in the weight class.

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But outside the numbers, there’s another layer. Unlike many fighters who openly break down the meaning behind their ink, Brown has kept things private. So if the fighter isn’t telling the story, what can we actually read from the tattoos themselves? Let’s dive in.

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What is the meaning of Randy Brown’s chest tattoo?

Randy Brown has a large chest piece that appears to feature a demon mask split in two, with what looks like a Buddha figure emerging from within. The style leans heavily toward Eastern-inspired art, with sharp contrasts and layered imagery.

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When you place those two together, it creates a contrast that feels intentional. And if you look at Brown’s journey, it lines up.

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Born in Springfield, Massachusetts, to Jamaican parents, Randy Brown didn’t have a conventional upbringing. He moved to Spanish Town, Jamaica, as a toddler after his mother was deported, while his father has spent most of Brown’s life incarcerated, serving a triple-life sentence.

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That instability shaped his early years, forcing him to navigate hardship long before he stepped into a gym. After he returned to the United States at 16, he turned to boxing in 2005 as an outlet, channelling years of frustration into something structured. That eventually led him to MMA, and in 2014, he turned pro.

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That background adds context to the chest piece, but it’s all just speculation until the fighter himself reveals his thoughts behind why he got the ink. But that’s not the only ink he has as that chest piece flows directly into something bigger.

Are there any other tattoos on Randy Brown’s body?

Once you move outward, Randy Brown has a full sleeve tattoo that connects with the chest design, but this is where the details become less clear.

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The sleeve appears to follow the same Eastern-inspired theme, likely extending the visual language of the chest piece. However, Brown hasn’t publicly broken down the individual elements, so the exact meanings remain unknown.

So, from a chest piece that hints at balance between chaos and control, to a sleeve that extends that same quiet narrative, Randy Brown’s ink feels less like decoration and more like reflection. And maybe that’s the point as he steps into the Octagon against Kevin Holland at UFC 327—the tattoos leave room for interpretation, shaped by the journey he’s lived rather than the words he’s shared.

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Dushyant Patni

2,522 Articles

Dushyant Patni is a Senior UFC Writer at EssentiallySports, bringing over eight years of diverse writing experience and a Master’s in English Literature to the fight game. For the past two years, he has been a key figure at the ES Fight Night Desk, covering live MMA action with a sharp eye for subtle in-round details that often escape casual viewers. A lifelong combat sports enthusiast, Dushyant’s passion spans boxing, Bruce Lee’s martial arts philosophy, PRIDE FC’s golden era, and modern-day UFC.

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Gokul Pillai

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