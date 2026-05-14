What Is the Meaning Behind Ronda Rousey’s Tattoos? Exploring the Stories and Origins of Her Ink

When it comes to tattoos, Ronda Rousey might not stand out like some other fighters. However, the former UFC champion’s body art definitely carries deep significance, offering a glimpse into her personal and professional journey.

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On May 16, ‘Rowdy’ will break her nearly decade-long hiatus to fight Gina Carano in the first-ever Netflix-MMA card. Her next outing remains a major point of intrigue to see whether Rousey can still showcase her vintage form. But before the former UFC champion makes her grand comeback this weekend, let’s take a look at some of the tattoos she has gotten over the years.



What is the meaning of Ronda Rousey’s ankle tattoos?

Out of the many tattoos Ronda Rousey has inked, her ankle tattoos have drawn the most attention. Her right ankle bears a Greek laurel design that signifies Rousey’s Olympic journey, a theme that remains consistent throughout many of her tattoo choices. After all, she represented the US at the 2008 Olympics and became the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in judo. So, it’s only natural that she would carry those memories through tattoos. However, her left ankle tells a different story.

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Imago March 10, 2026, Inglewood, California, USA: Ronda Rousey during a Most Valuable Promotions and Netflix news conference at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. The card will be headlined by Ronda Rousey against Gina Carano on May 16, 2026. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Rousey Vs. Carano press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAp124 20260310_zaa_p124_033 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

Rousey has inked the quote, “Protected by God, hated by many, respected by all,” on her left ankle. Though the former UFC champion never explained the exact meaning behind it, many believe the quote reflects Rousey’s spiritual side and confidence, despite not publicly attaching herself to any particular religion or faith. But many UFC fighters, such as Sean Brady, express their religious beliefs through tattoos.

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Now, after the ankle tattoos, let’s check out the remaining tattoos that also carry many interesting stories.

Are there any other tattoos on Ronda Rousey’s body?

Beyond the ankle tattoos, Ronda Rousey boasts several other pieces of body art. On her right foot, the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion inked “Every Second,” followed by the Olympic Games logo. Like many of her other tattoos, Rousey never shared the exact story behind the ‘Quote’ on her foot tattoo, but the Olympic logo makes it obvious that she wanted to preserve the memory of her bronze win.

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Following that, ‘Rowdy’ also has a Kodokan flower drawn on her wrist, which is an eight-pointed flower of a cherry tree. The symbol was widely recognized during the Japanese feudal era. Later, it became associated with Kodokan Judo, which happens to be Rousey’s base and the one through which she won an Olympic bronze. However, the coldest of them all is Rousey’s list of every victory she had in her MMA career, listed in seconds on her forearm.

Other than her professional life, Rousey’s tattoos also show moments from her personal life. The Riverside native also has the paper bird from the anime movie Spirited Away on her wrist, which is reportedly Rousey and her sister’s favorite movie. Moreover, she also has a bluebird drawn on her wrist, which she labels “The Blue Bird of Happiness.”

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According to a report, Rousey’s uncle had the tattoo first, which her father mocked by calling it “f– stupid”. As a result, her uncle got Rousey’s father drunk and convinced him to get the tattoo, which she later decided to get herself as well. Lastly, Rousey and her fiancé, Travis Browne, got matching tattoos based on her doodling on their bathroom mirror.

With that many stories behind her tattoos, Ronda Rousey is all set to start a new chapter in her life on May 16 by performing at MVP’s inaugural MMA card. And based on her tattoo choices, it would not surprise many if she makes another one, should she beat Gina Carano on May 16.