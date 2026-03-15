What Is the Meaning Behind Steven Asplund’s Tattoos? Exploring the Stories and Origins of His Ink

The UFC’s heavyweight division may be in a relative lull, but Steven Asplund is emerging as one of its most anticipated rising stars. Standing 6’5″ with a knockout rate to match his frame, the fighter known as ‘Concrete’ made an immediate statement on his UFC debut at UFC Vegas 112 last December, stopping Sean Sharaf in the second round and banking a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus in the process.

He returned this weekend at UFC Vegas 114 to face Vitor Petrino, dropping a unanimous decision in a fight that nonetheless kept the spotlight on one of the division’s more intriguing prospects. Alongside his in-cage performances, fans have taken notice of the elaborate tattoos that cover much of his body. Here’s a look at the stories and symbolism behind them.

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What is the meaning behind Steven Asplund’s chest and neck tattoos?

Steven Asplund currently stands out as one of the most imposing fighters on the UFC roster. His towering frame perfectly showcases his Scandinavian heritage. At the same time, his tattoos enhance his impressive physique, giving him a commanding presence, almost like a modern-day Scandinavian warrior. Asplund’s most striking piece is a large, roaring lion inked across his left chest. While lion tattoos are common in MMA, his stands out for its realism and intensity. Lions traditionally symbolize courage, power, and dominance, traits that translate directly to his style inside the Octagon, particularly for a fighter with an 86% knockout rate.

While many MMA fighters choose lion tattoos, Asplund’s design stands out for its realism and intensity. Lions symbolize courage and bravery, the traits fighters actively embody. As the king of the jungle, the lion inspires fighters to channel their inner strength when the cage doors close. Beyond courage, lions also represent power and dominance, making this tattoo a perfect reflection of Steven Asplund’s style, especially considering his 86% knockout finish rate. He complements his chest tattoo with an owl inked on his neck.

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On his neck, Asplund carries an owl, a design that draws on multiple layers of meaning. In ancient Greek culture, the owl was associated with Athena and represented wisdom and strategic thinking.

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Many people choose owl tattoos to mark personal growth, and in ‘Concrete’s case, it highlights both his tactical intelligence inside the Octagon and his personal evolution outside it. Also on his neck is the phrase “My Brother’s Keeper,” a reference to the Book of Genesis that speaks to the moral responsibility of looking after those around you.

Are there any other tattoos on Steven Asplund’s body?

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Much of Asplund’s neck and shoulders are covered in tribal work, with influences reminiscent of traditional Hawaiian tattoo art. Tribal patterns often reflect a person’s heritage and family lineage, though in Asplund’s case, he keeps their exact meaning private.

On his right bicep, he carries another tribal tattoo, a motif famously worn by boxing legend Mike Tyson. Nearby, a spider web sits at the elbow, and a row of skulls is inked on his wrist. These skulls emphasize his gritty persona and showcase his dominance in the UFC, symbolizing the victories he has won over his opponents.

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His left arm takes a more spiritual turn. At the top sits a dove, a symbol of peace and new beginnings rooted in the biblical story of Noah’s Ark, and representing the Holy Spirit in Christian tradition.

Below it, Asplund depicts the ascension of Jesus, followed by the Archangel Michael wielding his sword in triumph over Lucifer. Roses complete the arm, rounding out a design that blends religious devotion with personal meaning.

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Together, Asplund’s tattoos paint a portrait of a fighter grounded in faith, guided by loyalty, and built for dominance, qualities he’ll look to rediscover going forward after the loss tonight.