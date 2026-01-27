What Is the Meaning Behind Tallison Teixeira’s Tattoos? Exploring the Stories and Origins of His Ink

Dana White & Co. are injecting fresh talent into the roster, and rising heavyweight contender Tallison Teixeira is quickly making his mark. After graduating from the Contender Series, Teixeira debuted in the UFC and soon broke into the top 15, currently ranking 15th. Although he lost his last fight, he is now focusing on a comeback and will step back into the Octagon this weekend at UFC 325 in Sydney. Like many heavyweights, ‘Xicao’ packs explosive power and finishes most of his fights by knockout.

However, fans admire him for more than just his strength, also appreciating his potential and personality. Ahead of his upcoming fight against veteran Tai Tuivasa, 6’7″ Tallison Teixeira has become a fan favorite not only for his fighting style but also for his tattoos, including a massive spider on his chest. While tattoos like this are no longer unusual in the fight world, each one has a story behind it. Let’s explore the meaning behind this Brazilian star’s tattoos.

What is the meaning of Tallison Teixeira’s chest tattoo?

People often see spiders as a superhero symbol, but they also carry a much deeper meaning. Tallison Teixeira’s spider tattoo on his chest tells a story, especially given his Brazilian roots. In fact, spiders traditionally symbolize patience and strategy, showing how a fighter stays focused, overcomes obstacles, and pushes through any challenge. The web around the spider adds another layer of meaning.

Just as a spider constantly rebuilds its web, the design represents perseverance and resilience in life. It also illustrates how relationships, choices, and experiences connect to form a larger pattern. However, the spider tattoo also highlights the creature’s darker side, showing how it traps and hunts its prey.

Ultimately, fans can interpret it in ways they see fit. Some see it as personal storytelling, while for others it may simply reflect pop culture. In fact, Tallison Teixeira appears to be a Marvel fan. He was recently spotted training in a Captain America outfit and also promoted Marvel’s Punisher merchandise.

What is the meaning of Tallison Teixeira’s right arm tattoo?

Beyond the spider tattoo, Tallison Teixeira showcases several other striking designs, including a large dragon tattoo that wraps around his waist. Notably, many UFC fighters, such as Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya, also wear dragon tattoos, which carry deep symbolism across cultures. Throughout history, cultures around the world have used dragons to represent power and meaning.

In many Asian traditions, dragons symbolize balance, purity, and natural forces connected to harmony and wisdom. In contrast, Western folklore often portrays dragons as fire-breathing creatures linked to chaos and destruction.

Both traditions associate dragons with strength and dominance, while some interpretations also connect them to wisdom and enlightenment. Meanwhile, Teixeira appears to draw inspiration for his dragon tattoo from Dragon Ball Z, specifically Shenron, the serpent-like dragon with red eyes who appears when someone gathers all seven Dragon Balls to grant a wish.

Are there any other tattoos on Tallison Teixeira’s body?

In this context, the imagery reflects ‘Xicao’s own ambitions, especially his goal of becoming UFC heavyweight champion one day. Together with his spider tattoo, the dragon design highlights his connection to pop culture while expressing his drive, identity, and long-term vision. Alongside his dragon tattoo, Tallison Teixeira wears a small owl tattoo on his waistline.

For centuries, cultures have seen owls as symbols of wisdom, intelligence, and deep thinking, from ancient Greece to today. In addition, tattoo enthusiasts often choose owl designs for their deeper meaning. The barn owl signifies financial prosperity. In Native American and Celtic traditions, owls guide people through challenges. The owl also links to the moon, symbolizing change and reminding us that growth often requires adaptation.

Though no one has confirmed it, Teixeira might have picked his owl tattoo to reference pop culture, possibly drawing inspiration from Pokémon’s Noctowl. Beyond the dragon and owl on his right abdomen, he inked “CHAOS” on his body, and decorated his right hand with inscriptions that might be biblical or culturally meaningful.

Most notably, the centerpiece of his collection is his left arm, which features a full-sleeve tattoo blending modern and traditional elements. At its center, a Hannya mask grips a snake in its mouth atop a skull. Japanese culture inspires the Hannya design, which depicts a female demon consumed by jealousy.

In modern tattoo culture, artists use Hannya masks to represent anger, jealousy, and resentment, and the design historically appeared among the Yakuza. In addition, Teixeira’s tattoo may reference the male counterpart, Hannya-sei Oni, representing the balance of good and evil.

With these striking tattoos, Tallison Teixeira has already captured fan attention. Now, he just needs to dominate the division. All eyes will be on the tattooed Brazilian on January 31. Can he take down the veteran? How hyped are you for this matchup? Drop your thoughts below.