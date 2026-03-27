What Is the Meaning Behind UFC Star Terrance McKinney’s Chest and Back Tattoos

When it comes to bringing excitement to the Octagon, Terrance McKinney always delivers. The fact that ‘T-Wrecks’ has never seen a decision victory or loss in his career should speak volumes about his appetite for violence. For that reason, fans love the Florida native’s fighting style, and similarly, they are also quite intrigued by his striking tattoos.

On March 28, the 31-year-old will be making his walk inside the Octagon once again at the UFC Seattle fight night event. At the Climate Pledge Arena, McKinney will face Canadian veteran Kyle Nelson in a three-round clash, and fans are expecting nothing but fireworks. But before ‘T-Wrecks’ rocks the cage with his exhilarating performance, let’s take a look at his various body art.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Terrance McKinney’s chest and back tattoo

At first glance, Terrance McKinney’s chest tattoo is what grabs the audience’s attention. The UFC lightweight star has a creative chest piece featuring a cross surrounded by angel wings, symbolizing his connection with God. For the unaware, McKinney is a devout Christian and thanks God whether he wins or loses a fight.

Following his win at UFC 317 against Viacheslav Borshchev, McKinney thanked Jesus Christ for the victory. Subsequently, he turned to God after his loss to Chris Duncan at UFC 323 last year. That said, while the 155-lb star’s chest tattoo reflects his devotion to the higher power, McKinney’s back tattoo represents his brash nature.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terrance Mckinney (@twrecks155) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

On his back, the 31-year-old has his moniker ‘T-Wrecks’ inked alongside a giant, creatively drawn dinosaur, which demands the spotlight every time he throws blows in the cage. Well, fighters like Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov also have some striking back pieces, but McKinney’s tattoo stands out on its own. Now that we’ve covered his chest and back tattoos, let’s take a look at other pieces on his body.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other tattoos on ‘T-Wrecks’ body

Following the marquee tattoos, Terrance McKinney also has other interesting body art. On his shoulder, ‘T-Wrecks’ has a tattoo of popular anime character Goku, which indicates the UFC star’s admiration for characters that represent resilience. Also, the lightweight star’s love for superheroes becomes even more obvious when we look at the Spider-Man web on his knuckle.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other wrist, McKinney also has a well-drawn elephant, which generally symbolizes ambition, power, and positive outcomes. He also has some notable tattoos on his abdomen, with the tiger standing out from the rest.

Some believe it may be inspired by ex-UFC two-division champ Conor McGregor, who also has the famous tiger on his abdomen. In addition to these, McKinney also has a tattoo that appears to show a hooded man holding a demon head, making for an intriguing design choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, the lightweight star is all set to make his comeback at UFC Seattle. What do you think about the body art of ‘T-Wrecks’? Also, can he bounce back from his last loss and secure a victory this time? Let us know in the comments section below.