Renato Moicano Tattoos: Meaning and Origin Behind UFC Star’s Chest, Arms, and Other Inks

Before you even hear Renato Moicano speak, you can read parts of his story on his body. The #10-ranked UFC lightweight doesn’t just carry tattoos; he documents his life’s milestones with them. After Brian Ortega withdrew from their scheduled rematch at UFC 326, Moicano pivots to a new assignment as he takes on Chris Duncan in the main event of UFC Vegas 115 on April 4.

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With a 20-7-1 record and over a decade in the sport, every phase of his career has left a mark, quite literally. Wins, doubts, identity shifts, they’re all there, etched in ink. And that’s what makes this different. These aren’t random designs or trend-driven choices. They’re tied to moments when the Brazilian proved something to himself. So what exactly do those tattoos represent, and where did they come from? Let’s dive in.

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The meaning behind Renato Moicano’s chest tattoo

To understand that, you have to go back to how it all started. Renato Moicano didn’t get tattoos for aesthetics, as he explained in an interview with ESPN MMA, these were something he could carry with him, a reminder that progress was real, even when doubt crept in.

“Every time that I win, was doing a tattoo to remember myself that I could do what I wanted to, you know, because I remember when I was very young, I was in so doubt of myself, you know, I didn’t believe in myself at all,” Moicano confessed. “And I remember that thinking, I thought, if one day I win a fight, I’m gonna do a tattoo like to every day that I look, I’m gonna remember the day that I fought.

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“My first one was a tribal I did because I wanted something to show that I was a warrior, you know? So I did a Maori tattoo. On the gyms, a lot of fighters, they have tattoos. So it was like kind of this ritual for me to, now I’m a fighter, you know? Now I can be part of the team, you know? So, but it was very special for me.”

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Now, when you look at his chest tattoo, often associated with “Sagrada Familia” (translated as “The Holy Family”), the meaning builds on that base. While he hasn’t broken down every detail publicly, the theme connects to faith, structure, and guidance. It’s not just a visual centerpiece; it reflects something steady behind the chaos of fighting.

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Put it together, and the chest piece is part of a pattern of belief and proof of growth layered over time. But the chest tattoo is only one piece of a much larger story.

Other tattoos on Renato Moicano’s body

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Renato Moicano has multiple tattoos across his arms and shoulders, each adding a different layer to that identity. And while he hasn’t explained every design in detail, the themes are consistent.

On his right lower bicep, there’s a “Heart and Thrones” style tattoo. It’s often linked to Christian symbolism of sacrifice, devotion, and resilience. Even without a direct explanation from Moicano, the imagery suggests a connection to faith and endurance, both inside and outside the cage.

Then there’s the “knight with a sword” tattoo on his shoulder, another possible nod to his faith, but the fighter hasn’t spoken out about it. And of course, the tribal tattoo on his arm, the one he mentioned as his first, which ties everything back to the beginning.

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Now, as UFC Vegas 115 approaches, Renato Moicano steps into another main event with something to defend. He’ll be fighting for his ranking, to regain his momentum after 2-back to back losses, and the version of himself he’s built over time.