What Is the Meaning Behind Yousri Belgaroui’s Tattoos? Exploring the Stories and Origins of His Ink

After visa issues pushed his first Octagon appearance back, Yousri Belgaroui finally stepped in at UFC Fight Night 262 and stopped Azamat Bekoev via third-round TKO. For a fighter who entered as the underdog, that result flipped the narrative instantly. Now, on March 28 at UFC Seattle, Belgaroui returns against Mansur Abdul-Malik with momentum behind him.

And if you look at his combat sports background with multiple Glory title challenges, world and European titles in kickboxing, it’s clear this isn’t a typical newcomer adjusting to the big stage. But while his résumé tells one story, his appearance tells another. Yousri Belgaroui keeps things minimal when it comes to tattoos. In fact, one piece stands out above all, and it raises a simple question. What does it represent?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

What is the meaning of Yousri Belgaroui’s chest tattoo?

Yousri Belgaroui has a tattoo of a leopard’s face across his pectoral muscle. It’s not a full-body design or an abstract pattern, just the face, frozen in a snarl, mouth open and teeth exposed. The expression is direct, aggressive, and intentional.

Now, Belgaroui hasn’t publicly explained the meaning behind it. But if we delve deeper into the traditional meaning behind it, a leopard typically represents speed, precision, and controlled aggression. That description aligns closely with Belgaroui’s striking base. Coming from a high-level kickboxing background, he doesn’t waste movement. He picks moments, commits, and finishes when openings appear.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Robinson – Do U photography (@douphotographysr) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

And we saw that in his UFC debut. He didn’t rush the finish against Bekoev. The ‘Baby Face Assassin’ built toward it, round by round, before closing the show in the third. There might also be a personal layer behind it.

ADVERTISEMENT

”To provide, protect, and be present for my family first,” was his answer when asked about his motivations beyond fighting in his UFC.com Q&A. So maybe the tattoo may not just reflect how he fights, it could also represent responsibility.

Are there any other tattoos on Yousri Belgaroui’s body

ADVERTISEMENT

From everything visible across fights, interviews, and public appearances, the answer is no. Yousri Belgaroui appears to have just that one tattoo. No full sleeves, no additional script, no hidden designs that stand out during competition. In a sport where many fighters use tattoos to tell layered personal stories, Belgaroui’s approach is noticeably restrained.

And that minimalism stands out. As UFC Seattle approaches, Belgaroui steps into another opportunity to define himself. His debut showed he can handle pressure. His background shows he belongs at this level. Now the question shifts: Can he build consistency?