What Is the Meaning Behind Zachary Reese’s Tattoos? Exploring the Stories and Origins of His Ink

In combat sports, every tattoo tells a story, and UFC middleweight Zachary Reese shows that clearly. Since joining Dana White & Co. in 2023, the Houston native has stayed a constant presence, navigating the highs and lows of his career. With just eight fights in the promotion, he has built a 4-3 (1 NC) record. At 31, he may still sit outside the top 15, but ‘Savage’ works hard, keeps pushing forward, and never questions himself.

This Saturday, Reese returns to face former SBC Welterweight Champion Michael Pereira, aiming to extend his win streak. To reach this stage in MMA, Reese has poured everything into his journey, carrying his struggles, dreams, and dedication through the stories etched in his tattoos. So, let’s see what they are and, more importantly, what story they tell.

What is the meaning of Zachary Reese’s arm tattoo?

Zachary Reese fought his way to the UFC through countless challenges. Growing up in Texas, he discovered MMA while working on the oil fields as a well tester, often juggling 90-hour shifts during the day and training intensely at night. Reese uses the wolf tattoo on his arm near his left shoulder to represent loyalty and family bonds, reflecting how wolves live and hunt in packs.

Similarly, he committed himself fully to his career while training at the WAR Training Center. The wolf also symbolizes independence and freedom, which is why it remains one of Zachary Reese’s favorite tattoos.

“This wolf is probably my favorite one,” Reese told KrazyKev. “I actually got it done in Thailand, in Bangkok, believe it or not.”

In addition to the wolf, ‘Savage’ sports a tiger tattoo, similar to the one MMA star Conor McGregor has on his abdomen. The tiger represents strength and courage, symbolizing the most powerful being in the jungle. On the same hand, he also has a rose tattoo, with petals that celebrate the beauty of life and thorns that reflect the pain and challenges he has faced, creating a perfect balance of love and struggle.

Additionally, Reese has wolf tattoos around his wrist, while his biceps display a quote inked across them.

Are there any other tattoos on Zach Reese’s body?

Zachary Reese showcases a phoenix tattoo on his abdomen, surrounded by sunflowers. The mythical phoenix, known for dying in flames and rising from its own ashes, symbolizes rebirth, renewal, and strength, which are qualities every fighter must embrace after facing defeat. Meanwhile, the sunflowers add another layer of meaning, representing positivity, happiness, and optimism.

‘Savage’ also displays a tiger tattoo above his knee. In addition, he preserves several tattoos that his wife gave him. He even tattoos his nickname, “Savage,” on his leg as a tribute to Meloni, his partner since he was 17.

“She’s amazing,” Reese said. “She puts up with me, and just being together so long, the ups, the downs, the lefts and the rights, and she can even hold pads pretty well. It’s our little secret. But yeah, she’s a great woman, for sure.”

With the support of his family and driven by his hard work, Zachary Reese is ready to step back into the octagon for his eighth UFC fight. Now, the question is, can he continue his winning streak? Share your prediction below.