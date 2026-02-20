What Is Zachary Reese’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

For a while, Zachary Reese has been one of the promising middleweights in the UFC. With a 4-2 record, ‘The Savage’ has proved to be a stellar prospect who’s looking for a breakout fight. However, as the fans are always interested in seeing the 31-year-old clash inside the cage, they have been eager to know everything about his background as well.

On February 21, Reese is coming back to the Octagon at the first-ever crowded fight night event under the Paramount+ CBS era at the UFC Houston Fight Night event. Standing across him will be a dangerous Michel Pereira, who’s known for his flashy fighting style. But, as the 6’4” full of muscle middleweight is looking forward to bringing some entertainment to the Toyota Center, let’s get to know him a little personally and see where his origin lies.

Where is Zachary Reese from? What is Zachary Reese’s nationality?

For the unversed, Zachary Reese hails from the United States of America, from the state of Houston and represents the city of Shiner, where many hardworking blue-collar people also work. The UFC middleweight standout spent the majority of his life in Shiner, and also worked as an oil field contractor, which helped him fund his MMA career, which turned out to be a game-changing decision.

Well, as Reese proudly boasts being a successful martial artist from Shiner, he also has some history outside the country. As a part of his training, the Texan goes to Thailand and trains in Bangtao Muay Thai. However, Reese is actually affiliated with WAR Training Center, which is a renowned gym located close to his hometown. And to show how much he loves Shiner, the middleweight also opened up about how he manages to travel between both locations.

“That was my fourth time going to Thailand, and these last three fights, I’ll go out there for between a month and six weeks and do the majority of my camp out there,” Reese told UFC in an interview. “So I would definitely want to train around, but, at the end of the day, Shiner is home. My parents live here, my wife’s parents live here, and we definitely want to put our kids in school here.”

Now, after Zachary Reese’s nationality and his connection with the town of Shiner, let’s take a look at what his ethnicity is.

What is Zachary Reese’s ethnicity?

When it comes to ethnicity, Reese hasn’t been very open about where his roots lie. He has spent his entire life as a proud American Texan, and his family members also represent the state. So, it can be safe to say that the UFC 185 lbs fighter’s ethnicity might also belong here. But, there are definitely some interesting revelations if we trace his surname back to history.

According to Ancestry’s website, Zachary’s surname, ‘Reese’, has two different meanings. In old Welsh, the middleweight fighter’s last name means a variant of rice, so it is possible that his ancestors were farmers. Probably? But there’s another version in North German or Dutch, which has ‘De Reese’, which means a very big man, which sounds aligned with the 185er’s build.

So, it definitely could happen that Zachary Reese’s origin lies in Europe and not America. But, as that remains a mystery, what do you think about the religion he follows?

Is Zachary Reese Christian?

Well, just like his ethnicity, the Texas native has kept his views about religion mostly under wraps. However, if we actually take a look at his social media, we can see Reese wearing a pendant with a cross. So, it can be assumed that the UFC star does, in fact, follow Christianity. Even so, the fact remains that Reese didn’t confirm anything about his personal faith.

That said, as we got to know the UFC Houston fight night star more personally, do you think he would make a stellar comeback against Michel Pereira in front of his home crowd to make a statement? Let us know in the comments section below.